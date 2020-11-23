 

Silvercorp’s Mines Achieve “Green Mine” Certifications

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.11.2020, 23:05  |  72   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silvercorp Metals Inc. (“Silvercorp” or the “Company”) (TSX/NYSE American: SVM) is pleased to report that its TLP, LME, LMW and HPG mines in the Ying Mining District, Henan Province, and GC mine, Guangdong Province, have been certified as “green mines” in China. A "green mine" is a certification awarded to mines that minimize adverse impacts on the environment and adopt scientific design and measures to ensure sustainable development from mine development to closure.

Generally, a “green mine” designation allows for a more favourable treatment from different levels of government, including in relation to priority rights to mining resources, improved land security for mine construction, and finance and tax support through coordinated policies.

Certification Status
On October 23, 2020, the TLP, LME, LMW and HPG mines passed a six day, on-site inspection and assessment by an independent third party appointed by the Department of Natural Resources of Henan Province, with scores exceeding 80%, and were enlisted as “National Green Mines”. Final certification will be issued by the Ministry of Natural Resources of China.

The GC mine also passed an independent, on-site inspection and assessment to be enlisted as a “National Green Mine” by the Department of Natural Resources of Guangdong Province on September 26, 2020.

Silvercorp’s SGX and HZG mines both received the designation of “National Green Mine” in November 2015.

Review and Assessment Process

To qualify as a “National Green Mine”, amongst other things, the mine owner must not have been penalized in the past three years by national resources or environmental regulators. Green mine assessments cover a broad range of topics, including:

  • Rights and licenses: Operate with and in compliance with relevant mining rights and licenses, national laws, regulations, industrial policies, national mineral resources plans, and geological environment protection plans;
  • Environmental impact assessment: State-approved plans with water and soil conservation measures and comprehensive safety assessments, security bonds for environmental restoration;
  • No incidents: No reported production accidents, deaths, environmental accidents, or administrative penalties imposed within the two years prior to the application;
  • Efficient operations: Promote technological innovation in mining and processing to maximize extraction and minimize waste through recycling;
  • Stakeholder impacts and relationships: Generate social, environmental and community benefits in addition to economic benefits (taxes, fees and profits) inside and outside the organization;
  • Promote energy efficiency: Employ new, energy-saving technologies and processes to reduce energy consumption;
  • Environmental protection and reclamation: Minimize dust pollution, material stockpiles, forestry impacts and soil loss, and control waste discharges; and
  • Management and supervision: Organizational structure and internal controls to ensure sufficient oversight and continuous safety at all operations.

Each mine that has been included in the national list of green mines is subject to ongoing supervision and random site audits by the provincial Departments of Natural Resources. Mines that do not satisfy the requirements are removed from the national list and will be closed.

Seite 1 von 3
Silvercorp Metals Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Silvercorp’s Mines Achieve “Green Mine” Certifications VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Silvercorp Metals Inc. (“Silvercorp” or the “Company”) (TSX/NYSE American: SVM) is pleased to report that its TLP, LME, LMW and HPG mines in the Ying Mining District, Henan Province, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
AYRO Announces $10.0 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market under Nasdaq Rules
CytoDyn Reaches Enrollment Target of 293 Patients for 2nd DSMC Interim Analysis of Phase 3 COVID-19 ...
Ballard Announces US$250 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Niu Technologies Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg Nuttall to the ...
High-Potency, Plant-Based Wellness: Dosecann Introduces Cannabis Capsules With Omega-Rich Ahiflower Oil, A Truly Differentiated Product ...
Baozun Announces Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces 154 Patients Enrolled in its Multinational Phase 2b/3 Human ...
Titel
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Evergold Opts to Close Off its Previously Announced Private Placement Financing at a Single ...
Taat Releases Video Advertisements as Part of Ohio Launch Campaign; CEO Setti Coscarella Appointed ...
CytoDyn Files Protocol with U.S. FDA for Phase 2 Clinical Trial for COVID-19 Patients with ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.11.20
Silvercorp Intersects 1.89 Metres Grading 37.08 Grams Per Tonne Gold in New Gold Zones at the LMW Mine, Ying Mining District, China
15.11.20
Silberminenaktien: Nur noch diese eine Trendlinie – Hecla, Mag Silver, Pan American, Sabina, Silvercorp !
10.11.20
Silvercorp Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of US$0.0125 Per Share
09.11.20
Silvercorp Files Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus
05.11.20
Silvercorp Reports Net Income of $15.5 Million, $0.09 Per Share, and Cash Flow From Operations of $29.6 Million for Q2 Fiscal 2021
03.11.20
Silvercorp Intersects 0.92 Metres Grading 6,455 g/t Silver, 10 g/t Gold and 5.28% Lead at the LME Mine, Ying Mining District, China

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.09.20
4.486
Silvercorp Metals - Jetzt geht\'s hier richtig los!