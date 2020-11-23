 

Venture Global LNG Awards KBR EPC Contract for Plaquemines LNG Export Facility

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Venture Global LNG, Inc. announces that KBR has been awarded the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract as lead contractor for Phase 1 of the Plaquemines LNG export project currently under development in Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana.  KBR will integrate highly modularized, owner-furnished equipment for the 10 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) nameplate facility, identical to the systems being successfully delivered and installed at Venture Global LNG's Calcasieu Pass project.

Venture Global LNG, Inc. Logo

Mike Sabel, Executive Co-Chairman and CEO stated, "KBR has an exceptional record in the LNG industry, having designed and delivered approximately a third of the liquefaction capacity worldwide.  They recognize that our innovation of mid-scale, modular trains manufactured in a factory setting and delivered complete to site is revolutionizing this industry.  Plaquemines LNG will deploy Venture Global's liquefaction trains 19 through 36, identical to the 18 trains currently being fabricated and delivered to our Calcasieu Pass LNG project. This contract with KBR will allow us to bring a second world-class, mechanically complete LNG production facility to the market, on our schedule and budget."

Executive Co-Chairman Bob Pender added, "KBR brings more than a century of global experience to the Plaquemines LNG project and shares our commitment to on-time, on-budget execution and the safest possible work environment for our employees and partners.  As we approach the commencement of early site works for Plaquemines LNG, we are excited to use the experience gained at Calcasieu Pass – where we are already connecting our first liquefaction trains – to further improve upon the successful approach we've developed."

The Plaquemines LNG project has received all required regulatory approvals and has signed binding 20-year offtake agreements with PGNiG (2.5 MTPA) and EDF (1 MTPA) for 3.5 MTPA of the project's capacity. 

About Venture Global LNG
Venture Global LNG is a long-term, low-cost provider of U.S. LNG to be supplied from resource rich North American natural gas basins.  The company is currently constructing or developing 50 MTPA of production capacity in Louisiana to provide clean, affordable energy to the world.  More can be found at www.venturegloballng.com. 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/825434/VENTURE_GLOBAL_LNG_INC___Logo.jpg

