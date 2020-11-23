CHF Solutions, Inc. Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHFS), today announced that, effective November 16, 2020, the independent directors approved three equity awards under CHF Solution’s New-Hire Equity Incentive Plan, as material inducements to three individuals entering into employment with the company. The equity awards were approved in accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), which also requires a public announcement of equity awards that are not made under a stockholder approved equity plan.



In connection with entering into employment with CHF Solutions, the three individuals, who were not previously employees or directors of CHF Solutions, received options to purchase an aggregate of 1,200 shares of the Company’s common stock. The option awards have an exercise price of $6.06 per share, the closing price of CHF Solution’s common stock on November 16, 2020, the date of the grant. The options have ten-year terms and vest over a period of four years, with 25% vesting one year after the date of grant and the remaining 75% vesting in 36 approximately equal monthly increments, provided the new hire’s employment is continuing on each such date, and subject to acceleration or forfeiture upon the occurrence of certain events as set forth in the new hire’s option agreement.