Partners Value Investments Inc. Announces Q3 2020 Interim Results

The Company generated net loss of $50 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 compared to $35 million in the prior year quarter. The net loss reflects the impact of foreign currencies and valuation changes.

TORONTO, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Partners Value Investments Inc. (the “Company”, TSX: PVF.WT) announced today its financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2020. All amounts are stated in US dollars.

The market price of a Brookfield share was $33.06 per share on September 30, 2020 compared to $32.90 per share on June 30, 2020.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(unaudited)

For the periods ended September 30

(Thousands, US dollars)

Three months ended Nine months ended 2020 2019 2020 2019 Investment income Dividends $ 20,694 $ 19,041 $ 64,506 $ 55,708 Other investment income 1,061 1,634 2,184 7,417 21,755 20,675 66,690 63,125 Expenses Operating expenses (125 ) (34 ) (692 ) (1,866 ) Financing costs (571 ) (29 ) (722 ) (200 ) Retractable preferred share dividends (6,774 ) (5,498 ) (18,691 ) (18,628 ) 14,285 15,114 46,585 42,431 Other items Investment valuation gains (losses) 3,747 (12,137 ) (10,298 ) (1,266 ) Warrant liability valuation (losses) gains (49,688 ) (55,703 ) 71,898 (89,201 ) Amortization of deferred financing costs (625 ) (498 ) (1,748 ) (2,224 ) Current taxes expense (1,820 ) 4,005 (1,946 ) (6,083 ) Deferred taxes (expense) recovery (459 ) 776 (2,662 ) 5,936 Foreign currency (losses) gains (15,004 ) 13,093 54,816 (34,051 ) Net (loss) income $ (49,564 ) $ (35,350 ) $ 156,645 $ (84,458 )

Financial Profile

The Company’s principal investment is its interest in approximately 129 million Class A Limited Voting Shares (“Brookfield shares”) of Brookfield. This represents a 9% interest as at September 30, 2020. In addition, the Company owns a diversified investment portfolio of marketable securities.

The information in the following table has been extracted from the Company’s Statement of Financial Position:

As at

(Thousands, US dollars, except per share amounts) September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 177,203 $ 99,488 Investment in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. 1 4,256,757 4,961,496 Other investments carried at fair value 628,981 465,380 Accounts receivable and other assets 36,728 21,985 $ 5,099,669 $ 5,548,349 Liabilities and Equity Accounts payable and other liabilities $ 15,613 $ 21,195 Corporate Borrowings 112,620 — Preferred shares2 553,251 454,076 Warrant liability 284,365 368,039 Deferred taxes3 520,604 608,876 1,486,453 1,452,186 Equity Common equity 3,613,216 4,096,163 $ 5,099,669 $ 5,548,349

The investment in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. consists of approximately 129 million Brookfield shares on a post-split basis with a quoted market value of $33.06 per share as at September 30, 2020 (December 31, 2019 – $38.53). Brookfield completed a three-for-two stock split on April 1, 2020. Represents $563 million of retractable preferred shares less $10 million of unamortized issue costs as at September 30, 2020 (December 31, 2019 – $462 million less $8 million). The deferred tax liability represents the potential future income tax liability of the Company recorded for accounting purposes based on the difference between the carrying values of the Company’s assets and liabilities and their respective tax values, as well as giving effect to estimated capital and non- capital losses.





For further information, contact Investor Relations at ir@pvii.ca or 416-956-5142.

Note: This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of Canadian provincial securities laws and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities regulations. The words “potential” and “estimated” and other expressions which are predictions of or indicate future events, trends or prospects and which do not relate to historical matters, identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements with regard to the Company’s potential future income taxes.

Although the Company believes that its anticipated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements and information are based upon reasonable assumptions and expectations, the reader should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond its control, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from anticipated future results, performance or achievement expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and information.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated or implied by forward-looking statements and information include, but are not limited to: the financial performance of Brookfield Asset Management Inc., the impact or unanticipated impact of general economic, political and market factors; the behavior of financial markets, including fluctuations in interest and foreign exchanges rates; global equity and capital markets and the availability of equity and debt financing and refinancing within these markets; strategic actions including dispositions; changes in accounting policies and methods used to report financial condition (including uncertainties associated with critical accounting assumptions and estimates); the effect of applying future accounting changes; business competition; operational and reputational risks; technological change; changes in government regulation and legislation; changes in tax laws, catastrophic events, such as earthquakes and hurricanes; the possible impact of international conflicts and other developments including terrorist acts; and other risks and factors detailed from time to time in the Company’s documents filed with the securities regulators in Canada.

The Company cautions that the foregoing list of important factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive. When relying on the Company’s forward-looking statements and information, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements and information, whether written or oral, that may be as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.