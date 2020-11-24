 

Suncor to assume operatorship of Syncrude by end of 2021

Unless otherwise noted, all financial figures are in Canadian dollars.

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Suncor, as 58.74% owner of the Syncrude Joint Venture, announced today that it, together with the other Syncrude joint venture owners – Imperial Oil Resources Limited, CNOOC Oil Sands Canada and Sinopec Oil Sands Partnership – have agreed in principle for Suncor to become the operator of the Syncrude project by the end of 2021. The agreement still requires formal approval from each of the owners.

“This presents a significant strategic opportunity for Syncrude and the joint venture owners,” said Mark Little, Suncor president and chief executive officer. “We believe this transition will help build on the progress made to date and unlock significant value. By capitalizing on the collective strength of our regional operations, synergies of $300 million annually are expected, making Syncrude even more regionally and globally competitive as we work together to achieve a Syncrude cash operating cost per barrel of C$30/bbl (US$23/bbl) and achieve 90% utilization. Initiatives like the Interconnect Pipelines have proven that by collaborating with a shared vision to improve operating performance and efficiencies, we can achieve more.” The bi-directional pipelines connecting Suncor’s Base Plant and Syncrude’s operations, which are now complete and being commissioned, will provide increased integration and operational flexibility between the two assets.

Adding Syncrude operatorship to Suncor’s current operations – Fort Hills Limited Partnership, Suncor’s Oil Sands Base Plant and Suncor’s in situ assets – will mean a stronger regional operations model to drive greater competitiveness across all assets.

“As neighbours for almost fifty years, Syncrude and Suncor have enjoyed a close relationship and a long, proud history in the region,” added Little. “Many families have members who work at both operations and both operations share a deep commitment to the community working closely with the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo and Indigenous communities and partners. We will be able to build on our collective strengths to become stronger together.”

Suncor’s confidence in the Syncrude project and the opportunity to improve its operational performance is evidenced by Suncor’s strategy to increase its ownership in Syncrude. Since 2016, Suncor has grown its ownership from 12% to 58.74% through acquisitions.

