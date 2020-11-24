 

Lumos Pharma to Participate in December Investor Conferences

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on therapeutics for rare diseases, announced that the company will present and host one-on-one meetings at the following virtual investor conferences to be held in December:

  Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference
     
  Date: Monday, November 23, 2020
     
  What: Fireside chat with Lumos Pharma management
     
  Management will host virtual one-on-one meetings during the conference on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. An on-demand download of the fireside chat is available as of November 23rd on the Piper Sandler conference portal and under “Events & Presentations” in the Investors & Media section of Lumos Pharma’s website.
     
  Evercore ISI HealthCONx
     
  Date: Thursday, December 3, 2020
     
  Time: 1:00-1:45PM ET
     
  What: Panel Discussion, “Easy Pills to Swallow: Oral Drugs for Large Endo Markets” – Chiasma, Crinetics, Lumos
     
  Management will host virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the day on Thursday, December 3, 2020. A live webcast of the panel discussion will be available on the company’s website under “Events & Presentations” in the Investors & Media section of Lumos Pharma’s website.

Please contact your Piper Sandler and Evercore ISI sales representatives to register for these investor conferences and to schedule a virtual one-on-one meeting with the Lumos Pharma management team.

About Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Lumos Pharma was founded and is led by a management team with longstanding experience in rare disease drug development and received early funding by leading healthcare investors, including Deerfield Management, a fund managed by Blackstone Life Sciences, Roche Venture Fund, New Enterprise Associates (NEA), Santé Ventures, and UCB. Lumos Pharma’s lead therapeutic candidate is LUM-201, an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule for the treatment of Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency (PGHD). If approved by the FDA, LUM-201 would provide an orally administered alternative to daily injections that current PGHD patients endure for many years of treatment. LUM-201 has received Orphan Drug Designation in both the US and EU. For more information, please visit www.lumos-pharma.com.

Investor & Media Contact:

Lisa Miller
Lumos Pharma Investor Relations
512-792-5454
ir@lumos-pharma.com

Source: Lumos Pharma, Inc.


10.11.20
Lumos Pharma Announces the Initiation of Phase 2b OraGrowtH210 Trial and Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
29.10.20
Lumos Pharma to Participate in November Investor Conferences
27.10.20
Lumos Pharma to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Host a Conference Call on November 10, 2020