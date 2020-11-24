 

Gold Bull Resources Corp. Closes Acquisition of Big Balds Gold Project in the Carlin Trend, Nevada

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.11.2020, 02:09  |  62   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gold Bull Resources Corp. (TSX-V: GBRC) (“Gold Bull” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has closed its share exchange agreement with 1252265 B.C. Ltd., a private B.C. company (“Numberco”) and its shareholders, under which the Company has acquired all of the outstanding shares of Numberco and has thereby acquired 100% of the Big Balds Gold project (“Big Balds”) which is located less than 10km west of the Bald Mountain Mine. The Company has issued 10,000,000 shares to the shareholders of Numberco on a pro rata basis to their holdings in Numberco. Further information about Big Balds is included in the Company’s news releases of August 17, 2020 and September 10, 2020. The Company has also filed a NI 43-101 technical report on Big Balds entitled: “NI 43-101 Technical Report, Big Balds Project, White Pine County, Nevada” by Brian T. Brewer, CPG, QP, M.Sc., with an effective date of September 14, 2020.

The Company intends to conduct additional ground geophysics at Big Balds Project imminently. The purpose of the ground geophysics is to define precise drill hole locations.

Chairman Craig Parry commented, “We are very pleased to complete the acquisition of this highly prospective portfolio of properties and to have Cherie Leeden formally appointed as CEO. Having completed our oversubscribed placement of $13.8m last week we are now in excellent position to commence exploration at our Nevada gold projects and we look forward to reporting on this work in the coming weeks and months.” 

As previously disclosed to be effective on closing, the Company has appointed Cherie Leeden as President, Chief Executive Officer and Director of the Company. Vince Sorace has stepped down as President & Chief Executive Officer of the Company, but will remain a Director.

Cherie Leeden is a proven Resources Executive with two decades of experience, including 10 years at public company board level. She has led businesses in senior positions at publicly traded companies as well as developed and built several successful resource focused start-ups. Cherie has experience at negotiating and executing win-win business transactions with a multitude of companies ranging from start-ups to Fortune 500 companies. Cherie is experienced in capital raising, mergers & acquisitions, and complex joint venture negotiations.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Gold Bull Resources Corp. Closes Acquisition of Big Balds Gold Project in the Carlin Trend, Nevada VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Gold Bull Resources Corp. (TSX-V: GBRC) (“Gold Bull” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has closed its share exchange agreement with 1252265 B.C. Ltd., a private B.C. company …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
AYRO Announces $10.0 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market under Nasdaq Rules
Ballard Announces US$250 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
CytoDyn Reaches Enrollment Target of 293 Patients for 2nd DSMC Interim Analysis of Phase 3 COVID-19 ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Niu Technologies Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg Nuttall to the ...
Baozun Announces Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
High-Potency, Plant-Based Wellness: Dosecann Introduces Cannabis Capsules With Omega-Rich Ahiflower Oil, A Truly Differentiated Product ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces 154 Patients Enrolled in its Multinational Phase 2b/3 Human ...
Titel
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
Taat Releases Video Advertisements as Part of Ohio Launch Campaign; CEO Setti Coscarella Appointed ...
CytoDyn Files Protocol with U.S. FDA for Phase 2 Clinical Trial for COVID-19 Patients with ...
“Sneak Peek”: Taat Reveals First Placements of In-Store Graphics in Select Locations of Ohio Tobacco Retailers
Mydecine Innovations Group Offers Management and Clinical Trials Update
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...