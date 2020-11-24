Emerita Amends $2.5 Million Private Placement Financing

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

TORONTO, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerita Resources Corp. (“Emerita” or the “Company”) (TSXV: EMO), further to its press release dated November 23, 2020, has revised the terms of its previously announced private placement (the “Offering”) of units of the Company (the “Units”) by increasing the exercise price of the common share purchase warrant underlying the Units from $0.15 to $0.16. Please see the Company’s press release dated November 23, 2020 for greater details regarding the Offering. Mackie Research Capital Corporation is co-lead agent and sole bookrunner, along with Clarus Securities Inc. as co-lead agent, Industrial Alliance Financial Group is also part of the syndicate (collectively, the “Agents”) in connection with the best efforts Offering.

Each Unit will now be comprised of one common share of the Company (a “Common Share”) and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant shall be exercisable to acquire one Common Share (a “Warrant Share”) at a price of $0.16 per Warrant Share for a period of 24 months from the closing of the Offering. Provided that if, after the statutory hold period and prior to the expiry date of the Warrants, the closing price of the Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”), or other principal exchange on which the Common Shares are listed, is greater than $0.25 for 20 consecutive trading days, the Company may, within 15 days of the occurrence of such event, deliver a notice to the holders of Warrants accelerating the expiry date of the Warrants to the date that is 30 days following the date of such notice (the “Accelerated Exercise Period”). Any unexercised Warrants shall automatically expire at the end of the Accelerated Exercise Period.

The Offering is scheduled to close on or about the week of December 7, 2020 (the “Closing”) and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals including the approval of the Exchange. The Units to be issued under the Offering will have a hold period of four months and one day from Closing.

About Emerita Resources Corp.

Emerita is a natural resource company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in Europe, with a primary focus on exploring in Spain. The Company’s corporate office and technical team are based in Sevilla, Spain with an administrative office in Toronto, Canada.