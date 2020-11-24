 

Edge Cloud Services Provider Zenlayer Selects Juniper Networks to Power a Better-Connected World

Juniper’s MX series routers deliver full-featured support of segment routing traffic engineering, strong telemetry capabilities and future-proof scaling for the cloud provider experiencing exponential growth

BEIJING, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced that Zenlayer has selected Juniper Networks for datacenter network upgrades to help drive its rapid growth as a global edge cloud services provider and to better deliver its vision of providing instantaneous worldwide connectivity and a superior digital user experience through its software-defined platforms.

As a leading global edge cloud services provider, Zenlayer has experienced stellar growth to now offer its on-demand bare metal cloud, SD-WAN, cloud networking and managed services from a global footprint of over 180 nodes across six continents. From a longer-term growth perspective, Zenlayer has identified the enablement of the rapid rise of emerging markets as a key priority, having expanded and developed its operations across regions such as Southeast Asia, South America, Russia, the Middle East and North Africa. By providing secure, stable and sustainable access to networking resources, Zenlayer helps enterprises across its markets to deploy applications near their users, expand their global presence and improve the digital experience offered to their end customers.

To ensure continued scalability alongside its substantial growth momentum, Zenlayer required a significant expansion of its global networking infrastructure. This would allow the company to address several priorities, including the capacity to support the ever-increasing demand for lower latency services across industries like gaming and video streaming, as well as the ability to step up its research and development efforts in areas such as intent-based networking.

Having forged a long-term relationship driving Zenlayer’s growth as its major network vendor over the years, Juniper Networks was selected again for Zenlayer’s latest upgrade and to further introduce agile, automated and AI-driven innovation across its network.

News Highlights:

  • Juniper Networks MX Series Universal Routing Platforms have been deployed as backbone routers in Zenlayer’s initial phase of upgrades, with plans for the potential replacement of other vendor backbone routers in later phases
  • A variety of other Juniper platforms from the QFX Series of data center switches and the SRX Series of next-generation firewalls also sits across the rest of Zenlayer’s network
  • Segment routing traffic engineering is utilized to schedule traffic, with the full-featured support of SR-TE and multiprotocol label switching from Juniper’s solutions key to addressing Zenlayer’s capacity demands
  • Leading telemetry capabilities, better routing and forwarding table support, as well as stronger access control lists and physical interface device resources also addressed Zenlayer’s priority of forward-looking scalability
  • Juniper’s strong automation capabilities also allow Zenlayer to continuously explore the increased adoption of agile, automated and AI-driven innovation across its network
