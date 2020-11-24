 

Kiadis to present at the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

Amsterdam, The Netherlands, November 24, 2020 – Kiadis Pharma N.V. ("Kiadis" or the "Company") (Euronext Amsterdam and Brussels: KDS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative NK-cell-based medicines for the treatment of life-threatening diseases, today announces that Kiadis will participate in the 2020 Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference. Arthur Lahr, the company’s chief executive officer, will participate in a fireside chat and host one-on-one meetings with investors on Thursday, December 3, 2020.

A recording of the fireside chat may be accessed by visiting the "For Investors" section of the Company's website under the "Events and Presentations". A replay of the fireside chat will be available for 90 days.

Dutch Translation/Nederlandse vertaling

Kiadis Pharma N.V. (‘Kiadis’), een biofarmaceutisch bedrijf in de klinische fase dat innovatieve op NK-cellen gebaseerde geneesmiddelen ontwikkelt voor de behandeling van levensbedreigende ziekten, maakt bekend dat het zal deelnemen aan de virtuele 32e Piper Sandler Health Conference. CEO Arthur Lahr zal op donderdag 3 december 2020 deelnemen aan een zogeheten ‘fireside chat’ en één-op-één meetings hebben met investeerders.

Een video-opname van de chat kan worden bekeken door naar het gedeelte "For Investors" te gaan op de Kiadis-website onder het tabblad "Events and Presentations". Een replay van de fireside chat blijft 90 dagen beschikbaar.

Dit persbericht vormt een samenvatting van het gepubliceerde Engelstalige persbericht. Bij eventuele verschillen is de tekst van het Engelstalige persbericht altijd leidend.

Contacts

Kiadis:
Maryann Cimino, Sr. Manager, Corporate Affairs
Tel: +1 (617) 710-7305
m.cimino@kiadis.com




  		LifeSpring Life Sciences Communication:
Leon Melens (Amsterdam)
Tel: +31 538 16 427
lmelens@lifespring.nl

Optimum Strategic Communications:
Mary Clark, Supriya Mathur
Tel: +44 203 950 9144
kiadis@optimumcomms.com

About Kiadis
Founded in 1997, Kiadis is building a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company committed to developing innovative cell-based medicines for patients with life-threatening diseases. With headquarters in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, and offices and activities across the United States, Kiadis is reimagining medicine by leveraging the natural strengths of humanity and our collective immune system to source the best cells for life.

Kiadis is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Amsterdam and Euronext Brussels since July 2, 2015, under the symbol KDS. Learn more at www.kiadis.com.

Forward Looking Statements
Certain statements, beliefs and opinions in this press release are forward-looking, which reflect Kiadis' or, as appropriate, Kiadis' officers' current expectations and projections about future events. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results, performance, achievements or events to differ materially from those expressed, anticipated or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described herein. A multitude of factors including, but not limited to, changes in demand, regulation, competition and technology, can cause actual events, performance, achievements or results to differ significantly from any anticipated or implied development. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release regarding past trends or activities should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. As a result, Kiadis expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release any update or revisions to any forward-looking statements in this press release as a result of any change in expectations or projections, or any change in events, conditions, assumptions or circumstances on which these forward-looking statements are based. Neither Kiadis nor its advisers or representatives nor any of its subsidiary undertakings or any such person's officers or employees guarantees that the assumptions underlying such forward-looking statements are free from errors nor does either accept any responsibility for the future accuracy of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release or the actual occurrence of the anticipated or implied developments. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.


