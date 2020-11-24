ObsEva SA Submits Marketing Authorization Application to the European Medicines Agency for YSELTY (linzagolix) for the Treatment of Women with Uterine Fibroids

GENEVA, Switzerland and BOSTON, MA (November 24, 2020) – ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV; SIX: OBSN), a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel therapies to improve women’s reproductive health, today announced the submission of a Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for YSELTY (linzagolix 100mg and linzagolix 200mg) for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding (HMB) associated with uterine fibroids.

“The MAA submission is a major milestone for the company as it represents more than 5 years of drug development work by ObsEva team. I want to thanks all those who in the company or as subcontractors, as well as the more than 2,000 patients who contributed to this milestone. In developing multiple dose options, our long-term strategy has always been to meet the needs of the diverse population of women with uterine fibroids,” said Dr. Ernest Loumaye, founder and CEO of ObsEva. “Successful submission of the MAA brings us a step closer toward commercialization of Yselty, which will provide more women a potential best-in-class treatment for uterine fibroids.”

The Phase 3 clinical program in uterine fibroids comprises two pivotal trials, PRIMROSE 1 and PRIMROSE 2, that were designed to demonstrate the effectiveness and safety to support the claimed indication: management of HMB associated with uterine fibroids. The application is being submitted at this time as both Phase 3 studies have met their success criteria: both low and high doses of linzagolix with and without ABT are effective in the treatment of HMB associated with uterine fibroids and have an acceptable benefit risk profile.