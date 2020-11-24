 

ObsEva SA Submits Marketing Authorization Application to the European Medicines Agency for YSELTY (linzagolix) for the Treatment of Women with Uterine Fibroids

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.11.2020, 07:00  |  68   |   |   

 

  • If approved, linzagolix will be the only GnRH antagonist with flexible dose regimen options for the management of uterine fibroids:
    • 100 mg once daily for women with a contraindication to or who prefer to avoid hormonal add-back therapy (ABT)
    • 200 mg once daily with concomitant ABT for long-term use (beyond 6 months)
    • 200 mg once daily for short-term use, in particular when rapid reduction in fibroid volume is desired

 

  • ObsEva expects to submit a new drug application to U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 1H:21

             

GENEVA, Switzerland and BOSTON, MA (November 24, 2020) – ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV; SIX: OBSN), a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel therapies to improve women’s reproductive health, today announced the submission of a Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for YSELTY (linzagolix 100mg and linzagolix 200mg) for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding (HMB) associated with uterine fibroids.

“The MAA submission is a major milestone for the company as it represents more than 5 years of drug development work by ObsEva team. I want to thanks all those who in the company or as subcontractors, as well as the more than 2,000 patients who contributed to this milestone. In developing multiple dose options, our long-term strategy has always been to meet the needs of the diverse population of women with uterine fibroids,” said Dr. Ernest Loumaye, founder and CEO of ObsEva. “Successful submission of the MAA brings us a step closer toward commercialization of Yselty, which will provide more women a potential best-in-class treatment for uterine fibroids.”

The Phase 3 clinical program in uterine fibroids comprises two pivotal trials, PRIMROSE 1 and PRIMROSE 2, that were designed to demonstrate the effectiveness and safety to support the claimed indication: management of HMB associated with uterine fibroids. The application is being submitted at this time as both Phase 3 studies have met their success criteria: both low and high doses of linzagolix with and without ABT are effective in the treatment of HMB associated with uterine fibroids and have an acceptable benefit risk profile.

Seite 1 von 5
ObsEva Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ObsEva SA Submits Marketing Authorization Application to the European Medicines Agency for YSELTY (linzagolix) for the Treatment of Women with Uterine Fibroids   If approved, linzagolix will be the only GnRH antagonist with flexible dose regimen options for the management of uterine fibroids: 100 mg once daily for women with a contraindication to or who prefer to avoid hormonal add-back therapy (ABT)200 …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Ballard Announces US$250 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
AYRO Announces $10.0 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market under Nasdaq Rules
CytoDyn Reaches Enrollment Target of 293 Patients for 2nd DSMC Interim Analysis of Phase 3 COVID-19 ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Niu Technologies Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Baozun Announces Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
High-Potency, Plant-Based Wellness: Dosecann Introduces Cannabis Capsules With Omega-Rich Ahiflower Oil, A Truly Differentiated Product ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces 154 Patients Enrolled in its Multinational Phase 2b/3 Human ...
Nokia enables China Mobile with enterprise IoT connectivity globally
Titel
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
Ballard Announces US$250 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Taat Releases Video Advertisements as Part of Ohio Launch Campaign; CEO Setti Coscarella Appointed ...
CytoDyn Files Protocol with U.S. FDA for Phase 2 Clinical Trial for COVID-19 Patients with ...
“Sneak Peek”: Taat Reveals First Placements of In-Store Graphics in Select Locations of Ohio Tobacco Retailers
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.11.20
ObsEva SA Reports Positive Topline Results of the PROLONG Proof-of-Concept Trial of Ebopiprant (OBE022) for Treatment of Preterm Labor
13.11.20
ObsEva SA to present at Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference, November 17 – 19, 2020
09.11.20
ObsEva appoints Brian O’Callaghan as Chief Executive Officer
05.11.20
ObsEva Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Business Update
02.11.20
ObsEva SA hosts live symposium and presents oral communication at the SEUD Online Week November 3 - 6, 2020

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.11.20
7
OBSV (MKap $148 M) (Cash $65 M) Bioaktie für das 4Q