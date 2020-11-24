NeuroRx and Relief announce initial successful results from expanded access use of RLF-100(TM) (aviptadil) in patients with Critical COVID-19 and Severe Comorbidity: 72% survival seen in ICU patients Geneva, Switzerland and Radnor, PA, November 24, 2020 - RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG (SIX: RLF, OTCQB: RLFTF) (" Relief " or the " Company ") and NeuroRx, Inc., announced that more than 175 patients with Critical COVID-19 and Respiratory Failure who also have a severe comorbidity have now been entered into an Expanded Access Protocol (EAP) with RLF-100(TM) in the United States.

All patients had severe comorbidities (such as organ transplant, recent heart attack, and cancer) that rendered them ineligible for the ongoing randomized, controlled phase 2b/3 trial being conducted to ascertain safety and efficacy of RLF-100(TM), and all patients were deteriorating despite treatment with approved therapies for COVID-19 (see www.clinicaltrials.gov NCT 04311697). Of the 90 patients who have so far reached 28 days of follow-up, 72% survived to day 28.

As previously reported by Youssef and coworkers (http://dx.doi.org/10.2139/ssrn.3665228), at Houston Methodist Hospital, 21 patients treated with RLF-100(TM) under the EAP were compared to 24 control patients treated in the same setting. Only 17% of the control patients, all treated with best available intensive care unit (ICU) Standard of Care, survived to day 28. The survival rate with RLF-100(TM) reported today is comparable to that seen among the open-label patients treated with RLF-100(TM) by Youssef et al. Despite advancements in treating COVID-19, survival for the patients at highest risk due to severe comorbidities has remained dismal in the absence of an effective therapy.