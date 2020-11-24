DGAP-News: KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement KWS posts stable business performance in the first quarter despite negative exchange rate effects - Guidance for the year confirmed 24.11.2020 / 07:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

KWS posts stable business performance in the first quarter despite negative exchange rate effects - Guidance for the year confirmed

Total net sales of the KWS Group (ISIN: DE0007074007) fell by 3.6% in the first three months of fiscal 2020/2021 due to negative exchange rate effects but increased by 6.8% on a comparable basis. As is customary in the first quarter, the key figures of EBITDA, EBIT and net income were negative.

"Our operational business performance was stable by and large in the first quarter," said Eva Kienle, Chief Financial Officer of KWS. "However, the fall in the value of a number of currencies, in particular in South America and Eastern Europe, weighed on our key financial indicators."

Net sales for the first three month were at € 184.1 (191.0) million. EBITDA was € -27.3 (-21.8) million, while EBIT was € -50.5 (-42.3) million. The Group recorded a lower gross profit, as well as higher function costs for research and development and administration, while selling expenses fell year over year.

Net financial income/expenses was € -15.2 (-22.2) million. Since the earnings contributed by the equity-accounted joint ventures do not materialize until the third quarter, net income from equity investments in the first quarter is well in the red. It totaled € -12.0 (-16.9) million. The interest result improved to € -3.2 (-5.3) million due to a fall in interest expenses.

Income taxes totaled € -17.7 (-18.0) million. The result was net income for the period of € -47.9 (-46.6) million or € -1.45 (-1.41) per share.

Free cash flow improved to -119.1 (-138.4 million €; excluding the acquisition of Pop Vriend Seeds) in the reporting period.

Overview of the key figures

in € millions Q1 2020/2021 Q1 2019/2020 +/- Net sales 184.1 191.0 -3.6% EBITDA -27.3 -21.8 -25.2% EBIT -50.5 -42.3 -19.4% Net financial income/expenses -15.2 -22.2 31.5% Result of ordinary activities -65.6 -64.6 -1.5% Income taxes -17.7 -18.0 1.7% Net income -47.9 -46.6 -2.8% Earnings per share in € -1.45 -1.41 -2.8%

Business performance of the segments