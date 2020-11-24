 

DGAP-News DATAGROUP SE: Statista and brand eins Rank DATAGROUP Among the Best IT Service Providers 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
24.11.2020, 07:28  |  70   |   |   

DGAP-News: DATAGROUP SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
DATAGROUP SE: Statista and brand eins Rank DATAGROUP Among the Best IT Service Providers 2021

24.11.2020 / 07:28
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Statista and brand eins Rank DATAGROUP Among the Best IT Service Providers 2021
 

Pliezhausen, November 24, 2020. For the second time, almost 5,800 IT experts and customers voted for DATAGROUP as one of the best IT service providers of 2021. In the joint survey by Statista and brand eins, DATAGROUP achieved top ratings in nine out of ten categories.

In view of the corona pandemic, IT is more than ever a central building block for the success of a company. However, not every company can or wants to build up the required wide variety of IT solutions and experts themselves. The survey, which was set up for the first time last year, is intended to give customers orientation in the jungle of IT service providers.

For the study 2,878 experts and 2,896 customers of IT service providers were asked for their recommendations. With the results, statista and brand eins created lists of the top providers in each of the ten categories examined. DATAGROUP ranks excellently in the categories of IT Security, Training, Managed Services and Outsourcing, Hardware Implementation and Maintenance as well as IT Consulting. In each of these categories, DATAGROUP achieved four out of four possible points and thus ranks among the top 25% of the recommended service providers. In the categories Cloud Services, Network & Storage, Software Implementation and Maintenance, and Communication and Collaboration, the IT service provider scored three out of four possible points, putting it in the top 50%.

"We are pleased that we rank this well for the second year in a row," said Max H.-H. Schaber, Chairman of the Board of Directors of DATAGROUP. "We attach great importance to the quality of our IT services and partnership-based relationships with our customers. The survey underlines that we live up to this claim".

With the core product CORBOX, a modular and flexibly combinable suite of IT services, DATAGROUP covers the entire spectrum of IT services as a full IT outsourcer. All service processes are certified according to ISO 20000, standardized and quality assured. This makes IT easy for customers so that they can concentrate on their core business.

Seite 1 von 3
DATAGROUP Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News DATAGROUP SE: Statista and brand eins Rank DATAGROUP Among the Best IT Service Providers 2021 DGAP-News: DATAGROUP SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous DATAGROUP SE: Statista and brand eins Rank DATAGROUP Among the Best IT Service Providers 2021 24.11.2020 / 07:28 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Statista …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​REVIEWED ANNUAL RESULTS FOR PEPKOR ...
DGAP-News: Schaltbau Holding AG: Spatenstich für modernes Produktionswerk in Velden
va-Q-tec AG platziert erfolgreich Anleihe in Höhe von CHF 25 Mio.
DGAP-Adhoc: Sixt SE: Sixt SE gibt neue Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2020 bekannt
va-Q-tec AG successfully places CHF 25 million bond
EQS-News: NeuroRx und Relief veröffentlichen erste erfolgreiche Ergebnisse aus der erweiterten ...
Janus Henderson Investors: Dividenden gehen im dritten Quartal weltweit um 11 Prozent zurück
DGAP-DD: Siemens Energy AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Schaltbau Holding AG: Ground-breaking ceremony for modern manufacturing plant in Velden
DGAP-News: Symrise verstärkt Scent & Care Segment durch Erwerb der Duftstoff-Geschäftseinheit von Sensient
Titel
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Breaking News: Personal-Coup bei der günstigsten Wasserstoff-Aktie der Welt!
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp.'s Tochtergesellschaft PowerTap Hydrogen ...
va-Q-tec beschließt Begebung einer Anleihe mit einem Gesamtvolumen von 20 bis 25 Mio. CHF
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital gibt Ernennung des führenden Unternehmers im ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Angebot zum Erwerb / Zielgesellschaft: CENTROTEC SE; Bieter: Guido A. Krass
H&R Gruppe und Mabanaft gründen neues Joint Venture zur Vermarktung von PtX-Produkten
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​REVIEWED ANNUAL RESULTS FOR PEPKOR ...
Manz AG: Vertragsabschluss über Folgeauftrag für Montagelinie im Bereich Elektromobilität
EQS-News: Relief hat Auftragspartner für die klinische Entwicklung und Unternehmen für die ...
Titel
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch (1) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Die Zukunft von Wasserstoff als Treibstoff wird unter der ...
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Breaking News: Personal-Coup bei der günstigsten Wasserstoff-Aktie der Welt!
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - VOLUNTARY TRADING ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT ...
Wirecard-Desaster: Klage gegen Bundesrepublik Deutschland wegen Staatshaftung - Gutachter bestätigt Ansprüche der ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:28 Uhr
DGAP-News: DATAGROUP SE: Statista und brand eins zählen DATAGROUP zu den besten IT-Dienstleistern 2021 (deutsch)
07:28 Uhr
DGAP-News: DATAGROUP SE: Statista und brand eins zählen DATAGROUP zu den besten IT-Dienstleistern 2021
23.11.20
1.000 Euro übrig? Diese Cloud-Aktie aus Deutschland könnte genau richtig für dich sein!
20.11.20
DGAP-DD: DATAGROUP SE english
20.11.20
DGAP-DD: DATAGROUP SE deutsch
20.11.20
DGAP-DD: DATAGROUP SE english
20.11.20
DGAP-DD: DATAGROUP SE deutsch
19.11.20
DGAP-DD: DATAGROUP SE deutsch
19.11.20
DGAP-DD: DATAGROUP SE english
19.11.20
DGAP-DD: DATAGROUP SE deutsch

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.11.20
1.457
Datagroup IT - Kursziel 10 Euro