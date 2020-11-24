Polyphor receives award of up to USD $3.3 million from Cystic Fibrosis Foundation to support clinical development of inhaled antibiotic murepavadin

Award will help to fund planned Phase Ib/IIa study of inhaled murepavadin, a novel class antibiotic for the treatment of chronic Pseudomonas aeruginosa infections in cystic fibrosis

Development program is currently jointly funded by Polyphor and the European Innovative Medicines Initiative (IMI) until end of planned Phase Ia study

ALLSCHWIL, Switzerland, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polyphor AG (SIX: POLN) today announced a funding agreement with the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation to advance clinical development of its novel class antibiotic, inhaled murepavadin, in cystic fibrosis (CF). Inhaled murepavadin is a highly potent and selective antibiotic against Pseudomonas aeruginosa, including multidrug resistant strains. CF is characterized by chronic bacterial infection and severe inflammation that lead to progressive deterioration in lung function.

Under the terms of the agreement, Polyphor will be awarded up to USD $3.3 million to fund a Phase Ib/IIa clinical trial of inhaled murepavadin, as a follow-up study to a Phase Ia study in healthy volunteers using eFlow Technology nebulizer (PARI Pharma GmbH), which is planned to be initiated pending CTA (clinical trial application) approval. The Phase Ib/IIa trial in adults with CF, assessing safety and tolerability (both overall and local) of ascending doses of inhaled murepavadin, is planned to be initiated in Q4 2021 following completion of the Phase Ia study. The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Development Network (TDN) will provide support for the overall clinical development path for inhaled murepavadin.

“Pseudomonas aeruginosa infection is a leading cause of lung function decline in people with cystic fibrosis and our novel class antibiotic, inhaled murepavadin, has the potential to change the treatment paradigm transforming patients’ lives,” said Gokhan Batur, Chief Executive Officer of Polyphor. “This is Polyphor’s second award from the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, whose support had made possible nearly every cystic fibrosis-specific drug available today. The award will further encourage clinical development of inhaled murepavadin, and we would like to thank the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation for their trust and ongoing support.”