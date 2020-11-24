 

Polyphor receives award of up to USD $3.3 million from Cystic Fibrosis Foundation to support clinical development of inhaled antibiotic murepavadin

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.11.2020, 07:30  |  62   |   |   
  • Award will help to fund planned Phase Ib/IIa study of inhaled murepavadin, a novel class antibiotic for the treatment of chronic Pseudomonas aeruginosa infections in cystic fibrosis
  • Development program is currently jointly funded by Polyphor and the European Innovative Medicines Initiative (IMI) until end of planned Phase Ia study

ALLSCHWIL, Switzerland, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polyphor AG (SIX: POLN) today announced a funding agreement with the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation to advance clinical development of its novel class antibiotic, inhaled murepavadin, in cystic fibrosis (CF). Inhaled murepavadin is a highly potent and selective antibiotic against Pseudomonas aeruginosa, including multidrug resistant strains. CF is characterized by chronic bacterial infection and severe inflammation that lead to progressive deterioration in lung function.

Under the terms of the agreement, Polyphor will be awarded up to USD $3.3 million to fund a Phase Ib/IIa clinical trial of inhaled murepavadin, as a follow-up study to a Phase Ia study in healthy volunteers using eFlow Technology nebulizer (PARI Pharma GmbH), which is planned to be initiated pending CTA (clinical trial application) approval. The Phase Ib/IIa trial in adults with CF, assessing safety and tolerability (both overall and local) of ascending doses of inhaled murepavadin, is planned to be initiated in Q4 2021 following completion of the Phase Ia study. The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Development Network (TDN) will provide support for the overall clinical development path for inhaled murepavadin.

Pseudomonas aeruginosa infection is a leading cause of lung function decline in people with cystic fibrosis and our novel class antibiotic, inhaled murepavadin, has the potential to change the treatment paradigm transforming patients’ lives,” said Gokhan Batur, Chief Executive Officer of Polyphor. “This is Polyphor’s second award from the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, whose support had made possible nearly every cystic fibrosis-specific drug available today. The award will further encourage clinical development of inhaled murepavadin, and we would like to thank the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation for their trust and ongoing support.”

Seite 1 von 2
Polyphor Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Polyphor receives award of up to USD $3.3 million from Cystic Fibrosis Foundation to support clinical development of inhaled antibiotic murepavadin Award will help to fund planned Phase Ib/IIa study of inhaled murepavadin, a novel class antibiotic for the treatment of chronic Pseudomonas aeruginosa infections in cystic fibrosisDevelopment program is currently jointly funded by Polyphor and the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Ballard Announces US$250 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
AYRO Announces $10.0 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market under Nasdaq Rules
CytoDyn Reaches Enrollment Target of 293 Patients for 2nd DSMC Interim Analysis of Phase 3 COVID-19 ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Baozun Announces Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
High-Potency, Plant-Based Wellness: Dosecann Introduces Cannabis Capsules With Omega-Rich Ahiflower Oil, A Truly Differentiated Product ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces 154 Patients Enrolled in its Multinational Phase 2b/3 Human ...
Nabis Holdings Inc. Announces Recapitalization Transaction With Support of Key Stakeholders
Nokia enables China Mobile with enterprise IoT connectivity globally
Titel
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
Ballard Announces US$250 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Taat Releases Video Advertisements as Part of Ohio Launch Campaign; CEO Setti Coscarella Appointed ...
CytoDyn Files Protocol with U.S. FDA for Phase 2 Clinical Trial for COVID-19 Patients with ...
“Sneak Peek”: Taat Reveals First Placements of In-Store Graphics in Select Locations of Ohio Tobacco Retailers
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:30 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Polyphor erhält von der Cystic Fibrosis Foundation einen Förderbetrag von bis zu 3,3 Mio. USD zur Unterstützung der klinischen Entwicklung des inhalierbaren Antibiotikums Murepavadin (deutsch)
07:30 Uhr
EQS-Adhoc: Polyphor receives award of up to USD 3.3 million from Cystic Fibrosis Foundation to support clinical development of inhaled antibiotic murepavadin
07:30 Uhr
EQS-Adhoc: Polyphor erhält von der Cystic Fibrosis Foundation einen Förderbetrag von bis zu 3,3 Mio. USD zur Unterstützung der klinischen Entwicklung des inhalierbaren Antibiotikums Murepavadin
13.11.20
EQS-Adhoc: Polyphor to Host an Expert Perspectives Webinar on Innovative IO Approaches for the Treatment of HER2 Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer
29.10.20
DGAP-Adhoc: Polyphor schließt die Rekrutierung von Patientinnen in der Phase-III-Studie mit Balixafortide bei metastasierendem Brustkrebs ab (deutsch)
29.10.20
EQS-Adhoc: Polyphor schließt die Rekrutierung von Patientinnen in der Phase-III-Studie mit Balixafortide bei metastasierendem Brustkrebs ab
29.10.20
EQS-Adhoc: Polyphor completes recruitment in Phase III trial of balixafortide in metastatic breast cancer
29.10.20
Polyphor completes recruitment in Phase III trial of balixafortide in metastatic breast cancer

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.10.20
7
Polyphor AG - neuer Wirkmechanismus gegen die Antibiotikaresistenz
24.01.20
4
EQS-Adhoc: Polyphor ernennt Gökhan Batur zum Chief Executive Officer