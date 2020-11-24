 

Klövern signs two new rental contracts in Copenhagen

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.11.2020   

Klövern has signed a contract with Parfums Christian Dior for 973 sq.m. office space and a contract with Politiforbundet for 1,946 sq.m. office space in the so-called Codan-house on Gammel Kongevej in Copenhagen. Moving-in is estimated to be on 1 March 2021 and 1 June 2021, respectively.

”It is with great pleasure that we welcome our new tenants to the Codan-house where we have had a very great interest in rentals after our acquisition of the property. The Copenhagen rental market is strong and these lettings are steps in our plan to transform the property from a single-tenant property to an attractive modern multi-let property”, says Andreas Lange, Head of Klövern’s business unit Copenhagen.

 Klövern AB (publ)


For additional information, please contact:
 Rutger Arnhult, CEO, +46 (0)70-458 24 70, rutger.arnhult@klovern.se
Lars Norrby, IR, +46 (0)76-777 38 00, lars.norrby@klovern.se

Klövern is a real estate company committed to working closely with customers to offer them attractive premises in growth regions. Klövern is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For further information, see www.klovern.se.

Klövern AB (publ), Bredgränd 4, 111 30 Stockholm. Phone: +46 (0)10-482 70 00. E-mail: info@klovern.se.

This is a translation of the original Swedish language press release. In the event of discrepancies, the original Swedish wording shall prevail.

The Codan-house, Copenhagen.

