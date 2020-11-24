Klövern signs two new rental contracts in Copenhagen

Klövern has signed a contract with Parfums Christian Dior for 973 sq.m. office space and a contract with Politiforbundet for 1,946 sq.m. office space in the so-called Codan-house on Gammel Kongevej in Copenhagen. Moving-in is estimated to be on 1 March 2021 and 1 June 2021, respectively.



”It is with great pleasure that we welcome our new tenants to the Codan-house where we have had a very great interest in rentals after our acquisition of the property. The Copenhagen rental market is strong and these lettings are steps in our plan to transform the property from a single-tenant property to an attractive modern multi-let property”, says Andreas Lange, Head of Klövern’s business unit Copenhagen.



