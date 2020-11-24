DBV Technologies Announces Leadership Changes

Dr. Sampson will take on a new role as Scientific Adviser to the Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of DBV’s Scientific Advisory Board. In this capacity, he will remain involved in DBV’s ongoing development of epicutaneous immunotherapy (EPIT).

DBV Technologies (Euronext: DBV – ISIN: FR0010417345 – Nasdaq Stock Market: DBVT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that Dr. Hugh Sampson has decided to step down from his role as Chief Scientific Officer (CSO) at DBV, effective December 1, 2020, to return to his research program at the Jaffe Food Allergy Institute at Mount Sinai. While acting as CSO, Dr. Sampson continued his commitment to the food allergy community by directing his research lab, running a NIH-sponsored prevention trial, and seeing patients in clinical practice part-time.

After three years serving on DBV’s Scientific Advisory Board, Dr. Sampson joined DBV in 2015 to formally lead the Company’s global scientific efforts and explore potential new applications of investigational Viaskin for the treatment of food allergies and autoimmune disorders, and for the development of novel vaccines. Dr. Sampson is the Kurt Hirschhorn Professor of Pediatrics at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and the Director Emeritus of the Jaffee Food Allergy Institute. He is a member of the National Academy of Medicine, past chair of the Section on Allergy & Immunology of the American Academy of Pediatrics and the past-president of the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology.

“Hugh is universally regarded as a leader in medical research in food allergy and immunology. We’re honored that he has contributed his remarkable expertise to advancing the Viaskin platform and shaping the scientific approach to our potential food allergy treatments. Today’s announcement is part of a thoughtful transition process, and we are grateful that he will continue to be an integral part of our team in his new role,” said Daniel Tassé, DBV’s Chief Executive Officer. “I’d like to thank Hugh for his commitment to our pursuit of improving patient outcomes and his ongoing, steadfast leadership.”