Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.11.2020, 07:30   

                                      BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED

Ordinary Shares

The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company.

Close of business 23 Nov 2020.

Estimated NAV

  Euro Shares Sterling Shares
Estimated NAV €    25.1402 £    22.1534
Estimated MTD return      4.18 %      3.82 %
Estimated YTD return      9.79 %      7.35 %
Estimated ITD return    151.40 %    121.53 %

NAV and returns are calculated net of management and performance fees

Market information

Euro Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE)
Market Close €    19.00 N/A
Premium/discount to estimated NAV    -24.42 % N/A
     
Sterling Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE)
Market Close N/A GBX 1,650.00
Premium/discount to estimated NAV N/A    -25.52 %

Transactions in own securities purchased into treasury

Ordinary Shares Euro Shares Sterling Shares
Number of shares N/A N/A
Average Price N/A N/A
Range of Price N/A N/A

           

                                           

