The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company.

Close of business 23 Nov 2020.

Estimated NAV

Euro Shares Sterling Shares Estimated NAV € 25.1402 £ 22.1534 Estimated MTD return 4.18 % 3.82 % Estimated YTD return 9.79 % 7.35 % Estimated ITD return 151.40 % 121.53 %

NAV and returns are calculated net of management and performance fees

Market information

Euro Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE) Market Close € 19.00 N/A Premium/discount to estimated NAV -24.42 % N/A Sterling Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE) Market Close N/A GBX 1,650.00 Premium/discount to estimated NAV N/A -25.52 %

Transactions in own securities purchased into treasury

Ordinary Shares Euro Shares Sterling Shares Number of shares N/A N/A Average Price N/A N/A Range of Price N/A N/A