Allschwil, Switzerland, November 24, 2020

Polyphor receives award of up to USD 3.3 million from Cystic Fibrosis Foundation to support clinical development of inhaled antibiotic murepavadin

- Award will help to fund planned Phase Ib/IIa study of inhaled murepavadin, a novel class antibiotic for the treatment of chronic Pseudomonas aeruginosa infections in cystic fibrosis

- Development program is currently jointly funded by Polyphor and the European Innovative Medicines Initiative (IMI) until end of planned Phase Ia study

Polyphor AG (SIX: POLN) today announced a funding agreement with the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation to advance clinical development of its novel class antibiotic, inhaled murepavadin, in cystic fibrosis (CF). Inhaled murepavadin is a highly potent and selective antibiotic against Pseudomonas aeruginosa, including multidrug resistant strains. CF is characterized by chronic bacterial infection and severe inflammation that lead to progressive deterioration in lung function.

Under the terms of the agreement, Polyphor will be awarded up to USD 3.3 million to fund a Phase Ib/IIa clinical trial of inhaled murepavadin, as a follow-up study to a Phase Ia study in healthy volunteers using eFlow(R) Technology nebulizer (PARI Pharma GmbH), which is planned to be initiated pending CTA (clinical trial application) approval. The Phase Ib/IIa trial in adults with CF, assessing safety and tolerability (both overall and local) of ascending doses of inhaled murepavadin, is planned to be initiated in Q4 2021 following completion of the Phase Ia study. The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Development Network (TDN) will provide support for the overall clinical development path for inhaled murepavadin.

