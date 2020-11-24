EVOTEC AND RAPPTA THERAPEUTICS ENTER DISCOVERY AND DEVELOPMENT PARTNERSHIP FOCUSED ON ONCOLOGY TARGET

EVOTEC TO SUPPORT RAPPTA IN DEVELOPING SMALL MOLECULES THAT REACTIVATE PP2A, A KEY TUMOR SUPPRESSOR

THE COLLABORATION LEVERAGES EVOTEC'S ONCOLOGY EXPERTISE AND INTEGRATED DRUG DISCOVERY AND DEVELOPMENT PLATFORM



Hamburg, Germany, 24 November 2020: Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, MDAX/TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809) today announced a new multi-year drug development partnership with Rappta Therapeutics, a Finland-based biopharmaceutical company, focused on an innovative oncology target.



Under the partnership, Evotec will support Rappta's programme of developing small molecule activators of the enzyme Protein Phosphatase 2A ("PP2A"), which downregulates multiple oncogenic signalling pathways responsible for driving cancer progression. Although PP2A is a key tumour suppressor and has a critical function regulating protein de-phosphorylation and tumour growth, it has to-date been very difficult to target pharmaceutically.



Through its deep understanding of PP2A biology and the use of proprietary technology, Rappta has uniquely defined the PP2A target which has allowed them to come up with a series of first-in-class compounds which glue the three subunits of PP2A together, thus driving PP2A complex reformation and restoring its tumour suppressive function. Evotec and Rappta intend to develop the programme which is currently in the late lead optimisation stage towards IND-enabling studies over the course of their partnership.



The collaboration leverages Evotec's industry-leading integrated platform for drug discovery and development including Evotec's oncology expertise coupled with state-of-the-art technologies to maximise probability of success even in fields of cutting-edge and difficult science. Evotec receives undisclosed research funding and is eligible for success-based milestone payments.