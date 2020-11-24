Aztec Group Improves Client Service with Yardi Technology

 

Leading fund administrator, the Aztec Group, has enhanced operations with connected, cloud-based technology

LONDON, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aztec Group, a leading independent fund and corporate services administrator, has increased its operational efficiencies and client-focused services since adopting Yardi real estate technology solutions in 2018. Taking a forward-thinking approach, the Aztec Group was an early UK adopter of Yardi's award-winning real estate fund and investment accounting platform.

With varying fund structures across its clients' growing real estate portfolios, the alternative investment specialists sought a flexible, scalable platform that would offer better data insight and performance visibility. Now fully implemented, Aztec has taken advantage of the functionality within the Yardi Investment Management Suite including:

  • Complex fund and SPV accounting and consolidations
  • Comprehensive analytics and performance reporting
  • Foreign currency revaluation and translation
  • Budgeting and forecasting
  • Invoice approval, workflows and payment processing
  • VAT Reporting and Making-Tax-Digital submissions

Aztec Group was clear in its operational objectives from the outset, as Paul Conroy, Group Head of Real Assets, explains: "Aztec Group is a relationship-led business at heart, and our clients place enormous value on the specialist expertise of our real estate professionals. But technology is a critical component of real estate administration and plays a central role in how we service and engage with our clients. We knew we wanted a solution that not only delivered best-in-class reporting and accounting, but also complemented the people element of our service offering."

Aztec soon saw several improvements in key areas, including risk management. Conroy continues: "Internal controls are a key part of our operations, enabling us to maintain consistent client service, minimise risk and ensure our clients meet their legal and regulatory compliance obligations. Yardi's enhanced automation and processes have added significant value in this area, adding a further a level of robustness to our control framework. Since implementation, the Yardi platform has enabled us to deliver a range of successes. We are extremely happy with what's been achieved."

"We're excited that the Yardi platform has brought the Aztec Group so much value," says Neal Gemassmer, vice president of international at Yardi. "Our goal has always been and continues to be, to develop solutions that benefit the real estate industry, and helping clients create greater efficiencies and enhancing their ability to provide services to their clients."

Learn more about how Yardi is supporting real estate and investment clients in the UK and across Europe. 

About Aztec Group
 Established in 2001, the Aztec Group is an award-winning independent provider of fund and corporate services, employing over 950 people across Guernsey, Jersey, Luxembourg, the Netherlands and the UK. Owner-managed, the Group administers over 440 funds and 4,500 entities for a range of clients, including private equity, real estate, infrastructure and debt fund managers, institutional investors and multi-national corporations.

About Yardi 
Yardi develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, Calif., and serves clients worldwide from offices in Australia, Asia, the Middle East, Europe and North America. For more information, visit yardi.co.uk

