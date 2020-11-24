 

SEGRO plc secondary listing of shares on Euronext Paris

Regulatory News:

SEGRO (LSE: SGRO, EPA: SGRO):

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION IN ANY JURISDICTION EXCEPT UNDER CIRCUMSTANCES THAT WILL RESULT IN COMPLIANCE WITH ANY APPLICABLE LAWS AND REGULATIONS.

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to subscribe for or to buy, any shares nor any other securities of the Company in any jurisdiction. This announcement is not a prospectus (or prospectus equivalent document) or an advertisement.

24 November 2020

SEGRO plc secondary listing of shares on Euronext Paris

("SEGRO" or the "Company")

Further to the Company’s announcement of 20 November 2020, SEGRO (LSE: SGRO, EPA: SGRO) confirms that its entire issued share capital (the “Shares”) has today been admitted to listing and trading on Euronext Paris. Trading in the Shares will commence at 09.00 Paris time. The Shares will trade under the Euronext ticker symbol “SGRO” and ISIN code GB00B5ZN1N88.

The Shares will remain listed on the premium segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and tradable on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange.

ENDS

Notes to Editors

About SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at £13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors. Its properties are located in and around major cities and at key transportation hubs in the UK and in seven other European countries.

For 100 years SEGRO has been creating the space that enables extraordinary things to happen. From modern big box warehouses, used primarily for regional, national and international distribution hubs, to urban warehousing located close to major population centres and business districts, it provides high-quality assets that allow its customers to thrive.

See www.SEGRO.com for further information.

