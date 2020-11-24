As Part of the Financing Line Concluded With Winance, Genomic Vision Announces the Issuance of the First Tranche of Convertible Notes With Warrants (OCABSA) for €0.8 Million

As part of a press release dated June 15, 2020, the Company announced the signing of a contract with Winance on June 11, 2020 to setting up a financing line by issuing convertible bonds (the “ OC ”) into ordinary shares to each of which will be attached a share subscription warrant (the “ BSA ” and together with the shares to which they are attached the “ ABSA ” and with the OC the “ OCABSA ”), for a maximum total amount of 12 million euros. The extraordinary shareholders meeting of the Company which met on October 30, 2020 approved the implementation of this financing line.

Genomic Vision (Paris:GV) (the “Company” - FR0011799907 – GV) , a biotechnology company that develops tools and services dedicated to the analysis and control of changes in the genome, today announces the issuance of the first tranche of convertible notes with equity warrants attached (OCABSA) for €0.8 million.

Terms of the operation

By using the delegation granted by the extraordinary shareholders meeting, Genomic Vision’s Executive Board opts for the issuance of 800 OCABSA for a total amount of 0.8 million euros for the benefit of Winance or any affiliate entity (the “Investor”).

The convertible notes will have to be subscribed to by the Investor within ten (10) working days of the Executive Board’s decision, subject to standard conditions being met.

Main characteristics of the notes convertible into shares

The 800 convertible notes will have a nominal value of 1,000 euros each and will be subscribed to at par. They will bear no interest and will have a maturity of 12 months from their issuance. When they reach maturity, they will automatically expire and will have to be reimbursed in cash.

They will also have to be reimbursed should certain defaults (as defined in the issuance contract) occur, including the de-listing of the shares from Euronext, a change of control of the Company and a material adverse change, with a penalty equal to 5% of their nominal value.

The notes may be converted into Genomic Vision shares at their holder’s discretion according to the following conversion ratio:

N = Vn / P

“N” corresponding to the number of new Genomic Vision ordinary shares to be issued upon conversion of one convertible note;

“Vn” corresponding to the amount of debt represented by the convertible note (nominal value of one convertible note, i.e. 1,000 euros);

“P” corresponding to 88% of the lowest daily volume-weighted average price of a Genomic Vision share (as reported by Bloomberg, or any equivalent provider should no figure be published by Bloomberg) over the eight (8) trading days immediately preceding the day the Company receives a request to convert the convertible note from Winance. The price may not be lower than the nominal value of a Company share and will be rounded to the nearest euro cent if necessary; being specified that there will be no penalty in the case that the quote would fall below the share nominal value of 0.1 euro.