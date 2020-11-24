 

ACTIVE BIOTECH UPDATES ITS CLINICAL STRATEGY AND PROJECTED MILESTONES

Active Biotech AB (publ) (ticker: ACTI) today announced updates of its fully owned projects tasquinimod and laquinimod, as well the project naptumomab, developed in partnership with NeoTX Therapeutics. Investors, analysts and media are invited to today’s virtual Capital Markets Day where the current status and future developments of the company’s clinical portfolio and its future strategy will be highlighted.

For further information, please contact:
Helén Tuvesson, CEO, +46 46 19 21 56, helen@tuvesson@activebiotech.com
Hans Kolam, CFO, +46 46 19 20 44, hans.kolam@activebiotech.com

Active Biotech is obligated to make public the information contained in this report pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was provided to the media, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, for publication November 24, 2020 at 08.00 CET.

About Active Biotech
Active Biotech AB (publ) (NASDAQ Stockholm: ACTI) is a biotechnology company that deploys its extensive knowledge base and portfolio of compounds to develop first-in-class immunomodulatory treatments for specialist oncology and immunology indications with a high unmet medical need and significant commercial potential. Following a portfolio refocus, the business model of Active Biotech aims to advance projects to the clinical development phase and then further develop the programs internally or pursue in partnership. Active Biotech currently holds three projects in its portfolio: Naptumomab, a targeted anti-cancer immunotherapy, partnered to NeoTX Therapeutics, is in a Phase 1/2 clinical program in patients with advanced solid tumors. The small molecule immunomodulators, tasquinimod and laquinimod, both having a mode of actions that includes modulation of myeloid immune cell function, are targeted towards hematological malignancies and inflammatory eye disorders, respectively. Tasquinimod, is in clinical phase 1b/2a for treatment of multiple myeloma. Laquinimod is advancing to phase 2 for treatment of non-infectious uveitis during second half of 2021.  Please visit www.activebiotech.com for more information.

Attachment


06.11.20
Invitation to Active Biotech’s virtual capital markets day
05.11.20
NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING IN ACTIVE BIOTECH
05.11.20
Active Biotech announces rights issue
05.11.20
Active Biotech Interim report January – September 2020