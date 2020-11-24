 

IQE plc Leadership Announcement

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.11.2020, 08:00  |  17   |   |   

IQE plc

(“IQE” or the “Group”)

Leadership Announcement

Cardiff, UK
24 November 2020

IQE plc (AIM: IQE) the leading supplier of advanced wafer products and material solutions to the semiconductor industry, provides a leadership announcement alongside its trading update for the financial year ending 31 December 2020 also announced today. 

Leadership Update

IQE today announces a new stage in the evolution of the company as Dr Drew Nelson, founder and CEO, plans to step aside from his current role once a successor has been found.

This change will enable a new CEO to lead IQE during its next phase, as it positions itself to capitalise on both its strong market position and the growth opportunities presented by the advent of 5G and the Internet of Things. 

Dr Nelson will remain as CEO until the right individual is appointed. Following any necessary handover period, he will become a board member with the title of President. As such, he will act in an advisory and ambassadorial role for the business, which he co-founded in 1988.

Under his successful stewardship, IQE has become a global company at the forefront of the UK’s high-tech manufacturing sector, with 650 staff and a footprint spanning Europe, the USA and Asia.

Dr Nelson has also been the driving force behind the establishment of the world’s first Compound Semiconductor Cluster, located in South Wales (CS Connected) and he plans to devote more of his time to the further development of the CS Cluster.

Board Update

On 5 November 2020 Mrs Carol Chesney, FCA, was appointed as the Senior Independent Director. Mrs Chesney joined IQE’s Board in May 2019 and is the Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee.

Dr Drew Nelson, Chief Executive Officer of IQE, said

I have been extremely proud and privileged to serve IQE and its shareholders as CEO for the last 30 years. This now feels like the appropriate time to look for a new CEO to take over the leadership of the business and oversee the next exciting growth phase.

I look forward to remaining on the Board and working with the executive team as it leads IQE into an exciting future.” 

Phil Smith, Chairman of IQE, said

I want to thank Drew for his ongoing passion, commitment and contribution to IQE. Continuing as a board member once the new CEO is in place, he will be able to provide IQE with his expertise and industry knowledge and will remain with the company as a powerful ambassador and advisor. We look forward to working with him in this new capacity."


Contacts:

IQE plc
+44 (0) 29 2083 9400
Drew Nelson
Tim Pullen
Amy Barlow
           
Peel Hunt LLP (Nomad and Joint Broker)
+44 (0) 20 7418 8900
Edward Knight
Paul Gillam
Nick Prowting
           
Citigroup Global Markets Limited (Joint Broker)
+44 (0) 20 7986 4000
Christopher Wren
Peter Catterall

Headland Consultancy (Financial PR)
+ 44 (0) 20 38054822

Andy Rivett-Carnac: +44 (0) 7968 997 365
Chloe Francklin: +44 (0)78 3497 4624

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/ 2014. For the purposes of MAR and Article 2 of Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/1055, this announcement is being made on behalf of IQE by Tim Pullen, Chief Financial Officer of IQE.

ABOUT IQE
http://iqep.com

IQE is the leading global supplier of advanced compound semiconductor wafers and materials solutions that enable a diverse range of applications across:

  • handset devices
  • global telecoms infrastructure
  • connected devices
  • 3D Sensing

As a scaled global epitaxy wafer manufacturer, IQE is uniquely positioned in this market which has high barriers to entry. IQE supplies the whole market and is agnostic to the winners and losers at chip and OEM level. By leveraging the Group’s intellectual property portfolio including know-how and patents, it produces epitaxy wafers of superior quality, yield and unit economics.


IQE Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

IQE plc Leadership Announcement IQE plc (“IQE” or the “Group”) Leadership Announcement Cardiff, UK24 November 2020 IQE plc (AIM: IQE) the leading supplier of advanced wafer products and material solutions to the semiconductor industry, provides a leadership announcement …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Ballard Announces US$250 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
AYRO Announces $10.0 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market under Nasdaq Rules
CytoDyn Reaches Enrollment Target of 293 Patients for 2nd DSMC Interim Analysis of Phase 3 COVID-19 ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Baozun Announces Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
High-Potency, Plant-Based Wellness: Dosecann Introduces Cannabis Capsules With Omega-Rich Ahiflower Oil, A Truly Differentiated Product ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces 154 Patients Enrolled in its Multinational Phase 2b/3 Human ...
Nabis Holdings Inc. Announces Recapitalization Transaction With Support of Key Stakeholders
Nokia enables China Mobile with enterprise IoT connectivity globally
Titel
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
Ballard Announces US$250 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Taat Releases Video Advertisements as Part of Ohio Launch Campaign; CEO Setti Coscarella Appointed ...
CytoDyn Files Protocol with U.S. FDA for Phase 2 Clinical Trial for COVID-19 Patients with ...
“Sneak Peek”: Taat Reveals First Placements of In-Store Graphics in Select Locations of Ohio Tobacco Retailers
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:00 Uhr
IQE plc: H2 2020 Trading Update
18.11.20
IQE plc: Holding(s) in Company
17.11.20
IQE plc: Holding(s) in Company
06.11.20
Holding(s) in Company
02.11.20
IQE plc: Total voting rights
29.10.20
IQE plc: Holding(s) in Company