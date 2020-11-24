 

Ahold Delhaize share buyback update

Zaandam, the Netherlands, November 24, 2020 – Ahold Delhaize has repurchased 1,071,128 of Ahold Delhaize common shares in the period from November 16, 2020 up to and including November 20, 2020. The shares were repurchased at an average price of €23.39 per share for a total consideration of € 25.1 million. These repurchases were made as part of the €1 billion share buyback program announced on December 4, 2019.

The total number of shares repurchased under this program to date is 41,012,539 common shares for a total consideration of € 943 million.

Download the share buyback transactions excel sheet for detailed individual transaction information from www.aholddelhaize.com/en/investors/share-information/share-buy-back-programs/

This press release is issued in connection with the disclosure and reporting obligation set out in Article 2(2) of the EU Regulation that contains technical standards for buyback programs.


