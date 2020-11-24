Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights and Update re Interim Dividend

Octopus Titan VCT plc (the "Company") announces that 39,825,285 Ordinary Shares of 10p each ("shares") were issued and allotted on 23 November 2020 at a price of 96.5p per share, equivalent to the current NAV of 91.1p grossed up by 5.5% (as set out in the Prospectus dated 21 October 2020).

These shares were issued pursuant to an Offer for Subscription to raise up to £80 million in the 2020/2021 and 2021/2022 tax years.

Included within the allotment:

Mr Thomas Leader, a director of the Company, was allotted 5,569 Ordinary Shares at a price per share of 96.5p and his holding is now 14,043, representing 0.01% of the Company’s issued Ordinary share capital.

Application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for admission of the new shares. Admission is expected to become effective on or around 3 December 2020.

The issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company is now 1,041,177,080. This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Further to the announcement made by the Company on 28 September 2020 that an interim dividend of 2p per share will be paid to shareholders on 11 December 2020 to shareholders on the register as at 27 November 2020, as at 30 September 2020 the Company had distributable reserves of £106,338,000.

For further information please contact:

Graham Venables

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

020 3935 3803