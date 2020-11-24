 

Wonchan Lee leaves the Board of Directors of Anoto Group AB

24.11.2020, 08:30   

Wonchan Lee has notified the Board of Anoto Group AB (publ) (“Anoto”) that he, due to personal reasons, is leaving his position as member of the Board of Directors of Anoto with immediate effect. Wonchan Lee has been a member of the Board of Anoto since May 2020.

The Nomination Committee will, within its mandate, present a proposal for a new member of the Board of Directors to replace Wonchan Lee for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting at an Extraordinary General Meeting to be announced as soon such a proposal is available.

“Despite a short tenure, Mr. Lee was a thoughtful member of the board. I thank him for his valued service and wish him the best in his future endeavours,“ says Perry Ha, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Anoto.

For further information, please contact:

Johannes Haglund, Chief of Staff, Anoto Group AB

For more information about Anoto, please visit www.anoto.com or email ir@anoto.com

Anoto Group AB (publ), Reg.No. 556532-3929, Flaggan 1165, SE-116 74 Stockholm

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on November 24, 2020 at 08:30 CET.

About Anoto Group

Anoto is a publicly held Swedish technology company known globally for innovation in the area of information-rich patterns and the optical recognition of those patterns. It is a leader in digital writing and drawing solutions, having historically used its proprietary technology to develop smartpens and the related software. These smartpens enrich the daily lives of millions of people around the world. Anoto currently has three main business lines: Livescribe retail, Enterprise Forms and OEM. Anoto also owns Knowledge AI, a leading AI based education solution company, as its majority-controlled subsidiary. Anoto is traded on the Small Cap list of Nasdaq Stockholm under ANOT.

Attachment


