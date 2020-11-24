Capgemini Press Release // Building supply chain resilience is a priority for two-thirds of organizations after COVID-19 disruption

Building supply chain resilience is a priority for two-thirds of organizations after COVID-19 disruption

77% of organizations recognize the need for change and are accelerating investments in supply chain sustainability over the next three years

Paris, November 24, 2020 – More than 80% of organizations have reported their supply chains being negatively impacted by the COVID-19 crisis, with a vast majority struggling across all aspects of their operations. This is according to new research from the Capgemini Research Institute , “ Fast forward: Rethinking supply chain resilience for a post-COVID-19 world .” The pandemic has forced organizations to prioritize supply chain resilience, with two-thirds (66%) stating that their supply chain strategy will need to change significantly in order to adapt to the new normal. Only 14% of organizations are expecting a return to business-as-usual.

There is growing awareness that supply chains need to be more flexible and agile so they can react and adapt quickly to potential disruption. In fact, 68% of organizations said the current crisis has forced them to adapt their business models, while increasing supply chain resilience post COVID-19 is cited as a priority for 62%.

Over the past year organizations have struggled to quickly respond to increasing disruptions and restore their operations to a steady, reliable state. Organizations surveyed across retail, consumer products, discrete manufacturing and life sciences reported multiple challenges across their supply chains. The majority have found challenges across all aspects of their operations, including shortages of critical parts/materials (74%), delayed shipments and longer lead times (74%), difficulties in adjusting production capacity in response to fluctuating demand (69%), and difficulties planning amid volatile levels of customer demand (68%).