Quadient Statement
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 24.11.2020, 08:48 | 56 | 0 |
Quadient Statement
Paris, November 24, 2020
Following press reports issued on November 23, 2020, Quadient indicates that it has no current intention to divest its Customer Experience Management business.
Quadient does receive from time to time unsolicited interests for parts of its business, which we carefully review. It is our policy not to comment publicly on any such unsolicited expressions of interest.
Quadient remains fully committed to maximizing shareholder value and continues to execute its ongoing strategy. Customer Experience Management is the backbone of Quadient’s global software franchise and a key component of its strategy.
Contacts
|
Laurent Sfaxi
+33 (0)1 45 36 61 39
l.sfaxi@quadient.com
financial-communication@quadient.com
|
OPRG Financial
Fabrice Baron
+33 (0)1 53 32 61 27
fabrice.baron@oprgfinancial.fr
Attachment
Quadient Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
Diesen Artikel teilen
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0