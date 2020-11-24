 

Quadient Statement

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.11.2020, 08:48  |  56   |   |   

Quadient Statement

Paris, November 24, 2020

Following press reports issued on November 23, 2020, Quadient indicates that it has no current intention to divest its Customer Experience Management business.

Quadient does receive from time to time unsolicited interests for parts of its business, which we carefully review. It is our policy not to comment publicly on any such unsolicited expressions of interest.

Quadient remains fully committed to maximizing shareholder value and continues to execute its ongoing strategy. Customer Experience Management is the backbone of Quadient’s global software franchise and a key component of its strategy.

Contacts

Laurent Sfaxi
+33 (0)1 45 36 61 39
l.sfaxi@quadient.com
financial-communication@quadient.com  

 

  		  OPRG Financial
Fabrice Baron
+33 (0)1 53 32 61 27
fabrice.baron@oprgfinancial.fr

 

Attachment


Quadient Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Quadient Statement Quadient Statement Paris, November 24, 2020 Following press reports issued on November 23, 2020, Quadient indicates that it has no current intention to divest its Customer Experience Management business. Quadient does receive from time to time …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Ballard Announces US$250 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
AYRO Announces $10.0 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market under Nasdaq Rules
CytoDyn Reaches Enrollment Target of 293 Patients for 2nd DSMC Interim Analysis of Phase 3 COVID-19 ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
High-Potency, Plant-Based Wellness: Dosecann Introduces Cannabis Capsules With Omega-Rich Ahiflower Oil, A Truly Differentiated Product ...
Baozun Announces Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces 154 Patients Enrolled in its Multinational Phase 2b/3 Human ...
Nabis Holdings Inc. Announces Recapitalization Transaction With Support of Key Stakeholders
Nokia enables China Mobile with enterprise IoT connectivity globally
Titel
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
Ballard Announces US$250 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Taat Releases Video Advertisements as Part of Ohio Launch Campaign; CEO Setti Coscarella Appointed ...
CytoDyn Files Protocol with U.S. FDA for Phase 2 Clinical Trial for COVID-19 Patients with ...
“Sneak Peek”: Taat Reveals First Placements of In-Store Graphics in Select Locations of Ohio Tobacco Retailers
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.11.20
Quadient – Strong rebound in Q3 2020 driven by improved organic performance across all solutions, and upgraded 2020 outlook  
19.11.20
Frasers Group invests in Quadient’s high-speed automated packaging technology
05.11.20
Quadient SA: Monthly information on number of shares and voting rights
03.11.20
Knoxville Utilities Board Improves Customer Experience by Using Quadient Inspire to Redesign Monthly Bill
29.10.20
Quadient Obtains ISS ESG’s “Prime” Recognition for Its  Commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility
26.10.20
Quadient Expands Impress Platform with New Cloud-Based Document Delivery Solution, Quadient Impress Distribute