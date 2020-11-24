 

Sale of 21,149,745 existing shares in Tryg A/S

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.11.2020, 08:46  |  67   |   |   

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, INTO OR IN THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, JAPAN OR AUSTRALIA OR IN ANY JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.  

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR THE SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO BUY, NOR SHALL THERE BE ANY SALE OF THE SECURITIES REFERRED TO HEREIN, IN OR INTO ANY JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH OFFER, SOLICITATION OR SALE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL PRIOR TO REGISTRATION OR QUALIFICATION UNDER THE SECURITIES LAWS OF ANY SUCH JURISDICTION.

PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT.

Tryg A/S, has received the following information from Danske Bank A/S and Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc:

Further to the announcement on 23 November 2020, Danske Bank A/S (“Danske Bank”) and Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc (“Morgan Stanley”) (together “the Managers”) announce that TryghedsGruppen smba (“TryghedsGruppen”) has agreed to sell 21,149,745 existing shares in Tryg A/S (“Tryg”), equivalent to 7% of the existing shares in Tryg to institutional investors at a price of DKK 170 per share, pursuant to an accelerated bookbuild offering (the “Transaction”). 

Danske Bank and Morgan Stanley acted as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners in the
Transaction. 

Following settlement of the Transaction (which is subject to customary closing conditions and expected to be on 26 November 2020), TryghedsGruppen will hold 53% of the existing shares in Tryg.

In connection with the Transaction, TryghedsGruppen has undertaken to the Managers that, subject to certain exceptions, for a specific period of time (the “Lock-Up Period”) it will not dispose of any Tryg shares which are not sold in the Transaction without the prior written consent of the Managers. The Lock-Up Period means the shorter of (i) 180 calendar days from the first day of trading of any new Tryg shares in the ISIN code of its existing shares, that may be issued in connection with the Rights Issue; and (ii) 365 calendar days after the date of 23 November 2020.

 Tryg will not receive any proceeds from the Transaction.

Contact information
Gianandrea Roberti, Investor Relations Officer +45 20 18 82 67 gianandrea.roberti@tryg.dk
Peter Brondt, Investor Relations Manager +45 22 75 89 04 peter.brondt@tryg.dk
Tanja Frederiksen, Head of Communications +45 51 95 77 78 tanja.frederiksen@tryg.dk

Important Information

Seite 1 von 4
Tryg Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sale of 21,149,745 existing shares in Tryg A/S NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, INTO OR IN THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, JAPAN OR AUSTRALIA OR IN ANY JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.   THIS …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Ballard Announces US$250 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
AYRO Announces $10.0 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market under Nasdaq Rules
CytoDyn Reaches Enrollment Target of 293 Patients for 2nd DSMC Interim Analysis of Phase 3 COVID-19 ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
High-Potency, Plant-Based Wellness: Dosecann Introduces Cannabis Capsules With Omega-Rich Ahiflower Oil, A Truly Differentiated Product ...
Baozun Announces Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces 154 Patients Enrolled in its Multinational Phase 2b/3 Human ...
Nabis Holdings Inc. Announces Recapitalization Transaction With Support of Key Stakeholders
Nokia enables China Mobile with enterprise IoT connectivity globally
Titel
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
Ballard Announces US$250 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Taat Releases Video Advertisements as Part of Ohio Launch Campaign; CEO Setti Coscarella Appointed ...
CytoDyn Files Protocol with U.S. FDA for Phase 2 Clinical Trial for COVID-19 Patients with ...
“Sneak Peek”: Taat Reveals First Placements of In-Store Graphics in Select Locations of Ohio Tobacco Retailers
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.11.20
Accelerated bookbuild offering of up to 21,149,745 existing shares in Tryg A/S
18.11.20
Versicherer Intact und Tryg wollen britischen Rivalen RSA schlucken
18.11.20
Tryg A/S hosts a conference call on November 18 at 10: 00 CET
18.11.20
RECOMMENDED CASH OFFER FOR RSA INSURANCE GROUP PLC BY REGENT BIDCO LIMITED (a wholly-owned subsidiary of Intact Financial Corporation) AND ASSOCIATED SEPARATION OF RSA'S SCANDINAVIAN BUSINESS
10.11.20
Tryg shares are traded ex-dividend
09.11.20
Tryg announces a Q1-Q3 2020 dividend of DKK 5.25 per share
05.11.20
RSA Insurance Group Plc (“RSA”) further Statement Regarding Proposal