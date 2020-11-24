Cegedim Health Data expands its European database, THIN, by launching Spanish real-world data

[24 November 2020] – Real-World Data and Real-Word Evidence provider, Cegedim Health Data , today announces the launch of its real-world Spanish data, which will enhance the European database THIN (The Health Improvement Network) . THIN is an unobtrusive medical data collection scheme that assembles anonymised patient data from GPs and specialists. THIN uses a common data model and aims to enable advancements in patient care and research for new treatments.

Cegedim Health Data supports pharmaceutical companies, research organisations, academic institutions, and health authorities with access to over 57 million anonymised patient records across Europe. THIN has more than 9 million active patients per year and has been cited in over 1,300 publications. As such, it is acknowledged as one of the most relevant data sources for anonymised patient data.

With the Spanish data, THIN adds 2.9 million patients — including 1 million active patients over the last 12 months — 300 health institutions and more than 4,400 GPs and specialists to its European data source, reflecting Cegedim Health Data’s ongoing commitment to enhancing the THIN database for the benefit of patients and healthcare players.

Gilles Paubert, Global Head, Cegedim Health Data, comments: “The current pandemic has highlighted the relevance of real-world patient data and has changed health sector attitudes on the importance of recent, regularly updated, real-world patient data to help monitor patient symptom trends.

Whether we are providing health authorities with robust, accurate information they need to support public health decisions regarding COVID-19, or aiding over-stretched healthcare services to adapt, our aim is to help all healthcare stakeholders learn the requisite lessons for the future.”

The use of quality real-world data enables a better understanding of patient profiles and pathologies, improving research, early diagnosis and treatment, in the most cost-effective way. Cegedim Health Data actively builds relationships across the healthcare ecosystem, and is a leading provider of healthcare data, leading the way in data analysis. The Cegedim Health Data team has built up expertise in structured clinical data collection since 1994, combining it with data analysis, data consulting, and more recently AI.

About Cegedim Health Data: Cegedim Health Data is part of the Cegedim Group, an innovative Technology, Services and Real World Data Company that has specialised in the healthcare field for more than 50 years. Cegedim Health Data provides Real World Data and Evidence (RWD-E) to drive cutting edge improvements in patient outcomes. With a data history of over 25 years and millions of anonymised patient records immediately accessible from our THIN (The Health Improvement Network) European database.

To learn more, visit www.cegedim-health-data.com

About THIN: THIN (The Health Improvement Network Ltd) is an unobtrusive medical data collection scheme that collects anonymised patient data from its members. Our aim is to enable advancements in patient care and outcomes by assisting leading healthcare authorities, academics and research organisations with healthcare research and analysis.

To learn more, please visit: www.the-health-improvement-network.com/es

About Cegedim: Founded in 1969, Cegedim is an innovative technology and services company in the field of digital data flow management for healthcare ecosystems and B2B, and a business software publisher for healthcare and insurance professionals. Cegedim employs almost 5,000 people in more than 10 countries and generated revenue in excess of €500 million in 2019. Cegedim SA is listed in Paris (EURONEXT: CGM).

To learn more, please visit: www.cegedim.com

