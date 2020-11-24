 

Cegedim Health Data expands its European database, THIN, by launching Spanish real-world data

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.11.2020, 08:50  |  46   |   |   
  • The current pandemic has changed health sector attitudes towards the importance of recent, regularly updated real-world patient data in monitoring patient symptom trends.
  • With more than 9 million active patients a year, THIN is already established as one of the most relevant data sources.
  • The Spanish data adds 2.9 million patients, 300 health institutions, and more than 4,400 GPs and specialists to the THIN database.


[24 November 2020] Real-World Data and Real-Word Evidence provider, Cegedim Health Data, today announces the launch of its real-world Spanish data, which will enhance the European database THIN(The Health Improvement Network). THIN is an unobtrusive medical data collection scheme that assembles anonymised patient data from GPs and specialists. THIN uses a common data model and aims to enable advancements in patient care and research for new treatments.

Cegedim Health Data supports pharmaceutical companies, research organisations, academic institutions, and health authorities with access to over 57 million anonymised patient records across Europe. THIN has more than 9 million active patients per year and has been cited in over 1,300 publications. As such, it is acknowledged as one of the most relevant data sources for anonymised patient data.

With the Spanish data, THIN adds 2.9 million patients — including 1 million active patients over the last 12 months — 300 health institutions and more than 4,400 GPs and specialists to its European data source, reflecting Cegedim Health Data’s ongoing commitment to enhancing the THIN database for the benefit of patients and healthcare players.

Gilles Paubert, Global Head, Cegedim Health Data, comments: “The current pandemic has highlighted the relevance of real-world patient data and has changed health sector attitudes on the importance of recent, regularly updated, real-world patient data to help monitor patient symptom trends.
Whether we are providing health authorities with robust, accurate information they need to support public health decisions regarding COVID-19, or aiding over-stretched healthcare services to adapt, our aim is to help all healthcare stakeholders learn the requisite lessons for the future.”

The use of quality real-world data enables a better understanding of patient profiles and pathologies, improving research, early diagnosis and treatment, in the most cost-effective way. Cegedim Health Data actively builds relationships across the healthcare ecosystem, and is a leading provider of healthcare data, leading the way in data analysis. The Cegedim Health Data team has built up expertise in structured clinical data collection since 1994, combining it with data analysis, data consulting, and more recently AI.

About Cegedim Health Data: Cegedim Health Data is part of the Cegedim Group, an innovative Technology, Services and Real World Data Company that has specialised in the healthcare field for more than 50 years. Cegedim Health Data provides Real World Data and Evidence (RWD-E) to drive cutting edge improvements in patient outcomes. With a data history of over 25 years and millions of anonymised patient records immediately accessible from our THIN (The Health Improvement Network) European database.
To learn more, visit www.cegedim-health-data.com

About THIN: THIN (The Health Improvement Network Ltd) is an unobtrusive medical data collection scheme that collects anonymised patient data from its members. Our aim is to enable advancements in patient care and outcomes by assisting leading healthcare authorities, academics and research organisations with healthcare research and analysis.
To learn more, please visit: www.the-health-improvement-network.com/es

About Cegedim: Founded in 1969, Cegedim is an innovative technology and services company in the field of digital data flow management for healthcare ecosystems and B2B, and a business software publisher for healthcare and insurance professionals. Cegedim employs almost 5,000 people in more than 10 countries and generated revenue in excess of €500 million in 2019. Cegedim SA is listed in Paris (EURONEXT: CGM).

To learn more, please visit: www.cegedim.com
And follow Cegedim on Twitter: @CegedimGroup, LinkedIn and Facebook.


Aude Balleydier
Cegedim
Media Relations
and Communications Manager
Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 09 68 81
aude.balleydier@cegedim.com 		 

Sandra Carnall
Cegedim Health Data UK
Marketing Director

Tel : +44 (0)7702 790381
sandra.carnall@cegedim.com 		 

Josephine Timmins
Neo PR, on behalf of Cegedim Health Data UK
Account Director
Tel : +44 (0)1296 733867
cegedim@neopr.co.uk 		 

Attachment


Cegedim Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cegedim Health Data expands its European database, THIN, by launching Spanish real-world data The current pandemic has changed health sector attitudes towards the importance of recent, regularly updated real-world patient data in monitoring patient symptom trends. With more than 9 million active patients a year, THIN is already established …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Ballard Announces US$250 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
AYRO Announces $10.0 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market under Nasdaq Rules
CytoDyn Reaches Enrollment Target of 293 Patients for 2nd DSMC Interim Analysis of Phase 3 COVID-19 ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
High-Potency, Plant-Based Wellness: Dosecann Introduces Cannabis Capsules With Omega-Rich Ahiflower Oil, A Truly Differentiated Product ...
Baozun Announces Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces 154 Patients Enrolled in its Multinational Phase 2b/3 Human ...
Nabis Holdings Inc. Announces Recapitalization Transaction With Support of Key Stakeholders
Nokia enables China Mobile with enterprise IoT connectivity globally
Titel
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
Ballard Announces US$250 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Taat Releases Video Advertisements as Part of Ohio Launch Campaign; CEO Setti Coscarella Appointed ...
CytoDyn Files Protocol with U.S. FDA for Phase 2 Clinical Trial for COVID-19 Patients with ...
“Sneak Peek”: Taat Reveals First Placements of In-Store Graphics in Select Locations of Ohio Tobacco Retailers
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.10.20
Cegedim: A return to growth in the third quarter of 2020

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.10.20
169
Cegedim - bringt die Umstrukturierung den erhofften Erfolg?