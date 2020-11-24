Synova Brings First Automated Laser Full-Faceting System for Diamonds to Market / Initial orders for "DaVinci Diamond Factory" come from Europe, Africa and North America

Duillier, Switzerland (ots) - Synova, the Swiss-based provider of revolutionary

laser cutting systems, has launched its diamond shaping solution awaited since

its announcement at the Dubai Diamond Conference last year. Synova pursued the

industrialization and optimization of its DaVinci system throughout 2020 to

bring the solution to market maturity. The immediate sale of the first DaVinci

machines and numerous inquiries confirm the rising demand on the market.



"We've pushed ahead with our automated production solution to support diamond

manufacturers facing pressures in the diamond jewelry market aggravated by the

global coronavirus pandemic", says Dr Bernold Richerzhagen, Synova Founder and

CEO. "Beyond digitalization, automation is the response to the uncertainty we

are all facing; DaVinci delivers vital competitive advantages to our customers

both now and for the future", adds Richerzhagen.







diamonds with up to 57 facets in a single operation. Polishing processes are

reduced to a final smoothing step to remove the remaining thin black carbon

layer. Customers achieve a higher polished yield out of their rough stones

through greater accuracy, improved stone symmetry and reusable cut-off diamond

chips. The machine perpetually guarantees the same high-quality output as

throughput.



The "Diamond Factory" covers virtually the full rough-to-polished process making

the entire diamond manufacturing pipeline extremely short and efficient. DaVinci

substantially reduces diamond production time from some weeks to only a few

hours. Diamond manufacturers can flexibly adjust capacity to meet fluctuating

demand, but also freely choose production locations independent of where

polishing labor is currently based. DaVinci also helps diamond manufacturers

reduce capital expenditures through lower inventory and interest costs.



In parallel, Synova has focused intensely on developing software add-ons to

allow automated fancy shaping. Initial tests show very promising results. New

fancy shaping application upgrades will be made available in early 2021.



Synova owns all patents of the DaVinci solution and related brands.



About Synova



Synova S.A., headquartered in Duillier, Switzerland, manufactures advanced laser

diamond-cutting systems that incorporate the proprietary water jet guided laser

technology (Laser MicroJetÒ) in a true industrial CNC platform. Customer

benefits include significant yield and quality improvements in cutting, as well

as enhanced capabilities for shaping, blocking, bruting and drilling. For more

information, contact us at mailto:sales@synova.ch or visit our website at

http://www.synova.ch .



For more information:



Joerg Pausch

Head of Diamond Business Unit, Synova S.A.

+41 79 777 4837

mailto:pausch@synova.ch



