Synova Brings First Automated Laser Full-Faceting System for Diamonds to Market / Initial orders for "DaVinci Diamond Factory" come from Europe, Africa and North America
Duillier, Switzerland (ots) - Synova, the Swiss-based provider of revolutionary
laser cutting systems, has launched its diamond shaping solution awaited since
its announcement at the Dubai Diamond Conference last year. Synova pursued the
industrialization and optimization of its DaVinci system throughout 2020 to
bring the solution to market maturity. The immediate sale of the first DaVinci
machines and numerous inquiries confirm the rising demand on the market.
"We've pushed ahead with our automated production solution to support diamond
manufacturers facing pressures in the diamond jewelry market aggravated by the
global coronavirus pandemic", says Dr Bernold Richerzhagen, Synova Founder and
CEO. "Beyond digitalization, automation is the response to the uncertainty we
are all facing; DaVinci delivers vital competitive advantages to our customers
both now and for the future", adds Richerzhagen.
The DaVinci Diamond Factory transforms rough diamonds into brilliant cut
diamonds with up to 57 facets in a single operation. Polishing processes are
reduced to a final smoothing step to remove the remaining thin black carbon
layer. Customers achieve a higher polished yield out of their rough stones
through greater accuracy, improved stone symmetry and reusable cut-off diamond
chips. The machine perpetually guarantees the same high-quality output as
throughput.
The "Diamond Factory" covers virtually the full rough-to-polished process making
the entire diamond manufacturing pipeline extremely short and efficient. DaVinci
substantially reduces diamond production time from some weeks to only a few
hours. Diamond manufacturers can flexibly adjust capacity to meet fluctuating
demand, but also freely choose production locations independent of where
polishing labor is currently based. DaVinci also helps diamond manufacturers
reduce capital expenditures through lower inventory and interest costs.
In parallel, Synova has focused intensely on developing software add-ons to
allow automated fancy shaping. Initial tests show very promising results. New
fancy shaping application upgrades will be made available in early 2021.
Synova owns all patents of the DaVinci solution and related brands.
About Synova
Synova S.A., headquartered in Duillier, Switzerland, manufactures advanced laser
diamond-cutting systems that incorporate the proprietary water jet guided laser
technology (Laser MicroJetÒ) in a true industrial CNC platform. Customer
benefits include significant yield and quality improvements in cutting, as well
as enhanced capabilities for shaping, blocking, bruting and drilling. For more
information, contact us at mailto:sales@synova.ch or visit our website at
http://www.synova.ch .
For more information:
Joerg Pausch
Head of Diamond Business Unit, Synova S.A.
+41 79 777 4837
mailto:pausch@synova.ch
