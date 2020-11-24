Mercado Libre Selects AWS as Its Primary Cloud Provider to Accelerate Growth and Transformation into a Data-Driven Company

Today, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN), announced that Mercado Libre, Inc. (NASDAQ: MELI), headquartered in Argentina and Brazil, has selected AWS as its primary cloud provider to further transform the company into a data-driven organization, improve user experiences, accelerate the launch of new services, and support its regional expansion. Mercado Libre is the largest online commerce and payments provider in Latin America and connects businesses across 18 countries with more than 76 million active users. Mercado Libre builds on the scalability, security, and proven performance of the world’s leading cloud, as well as AWS’s unparalleled portfolio of services, to drive e-commerce and support the rapid growth of its Mercado Pago digital payment platform and Mercado Crédito credit line. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Mercado Libre leveraged AWS to extend its services to more small and medium businesses in Latin America, giving them access to online payments and contactless store payment technology.

Mercado Libre selected AWS to support the development of a common platform to gain insights from more than 20 years of data gathered from its marketplace, digital payments, logistics, advertising, and software services divisions. As part of its transformation into a data-driven organization, Mercado Libre is building MeliLake, a data lake built on Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3), to ingest data from sales, payments, fulfillment, and shipping transactions and make it available for analysis by teams throughout the company. MeliLake leverages Amazon EMR (AWS’s industry-leading cloud big data service for processing vast amounts of data using open source tools) to facilitate the processing and analysis of more than 25 terabytes of transaction data each day. The company also leverages tools from AWS partners Tableau and MicroStrategy to automatically tag, search, share, transform, and analyze that data. Mercado Libre employees can now discover and query datasets and uncover customer purchase patterns or types of payments, helping to improve operational efficiency and drive the development of new customer experiences.