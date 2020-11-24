 

Mercado Libre Selects AWS as Its Primary Cloud Provider to Accelerate Growth and Transformation into a Data-Driven Company

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.11.2020, 09:01  |  64   |   |   

Today, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN), announced that Mercado Libre, Inc. (NASDAQ: MELI), headquartered in Argentina and Brazil, has selected AWS as its primary cloud provider to further transform the company into a data-driven organization, improve user experiences, accelerate the launch of new services, and support its regional expansion. Mercado Libre is the largest online commerce and payments provider in Latin America and connects businesses across 18 countries with more than 76 million active users. Mercado Libre builds on the scalability, security, and proven performance of the world’s leading cloud, as well as AWS’s unparalleled portfolio of services, to drive e-commerce and support the rapid growth of its Mercado Pago digital payment platform and Mercado Crédito credit line. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Mercado Libre leveraged AWS to extend its services to more small and medium businesses in Latin America, giving them access to online payments and contactless store payment technology.

Mercado Libre selected AWS to support the development of a common platform to gain insights from more than 20 years of data gathered from its marketplace, digital payments, logistics, advertising, and software services divisions. As part of its transformation into a data-driven organization, Mercado Libre is building MeliLake, a data lake built on Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3), to ingest data from sales, payments, fulfillment, and shipping transactions and make it available for analysis by teams throughout the company. MeliLake leverages Amazon EMR (AWS’s industry-leading cloud big data service for processing vast amounts of data using open source tools) to facilitate the processing and analysis of more than 25 terabytes of transaction data each day. The company also leverages tools from AWS partners Tableau and MicroStrategy to automatically tag, search, share, transform, and analyze that data. Mercado Libre employees can now discover and query datasets and uncover customer purchase patterns or types of payments, helping to improve operational efficiency and drive the development of new customer experiences.

Seite 1 von 4
Amazon.com Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: AMAZON - geht es wieder aufwärts?

Diskussion: Amazon - Mit diesen 2 Technologien zu neuem Wachstum?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Mercado Libre Selects AWS as Its Primary Cloud Provider to Accelerate Growth and Transformation into a Data-Driven Company Today, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN), announced that Mercado Libre, Inc. (NASDAQ: MELI), headquartered in Argentina and Brazil, has selected AWS as its primary cloud provider to further transform the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Schrödinger Announces a Multi-Target Drug Discovery, Development, and Commercialization ...
The GEO Group Announces Decision by Federal Bureau of Prisons to Not Rebid Its Contract for Rivers ...
Nutanix Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
Tilray, Inc. Announces Agreement to Exchange Approximately $124.3 Million in Principal Amount of ...
Pfizer Doses First Participant in Phase 3 Study Evaluating anti-TFPI Investigational Therapy, ...
Miley Cyrus Kicks Off “Amazon Music Holiday Plays”: A Weekly Concert Experience Featuring Performances and Whimsical Pageantry, December 1, in her ...
Merck to Acquire OncoImmune
Cross Over Into the Shadowlands—New World of Warcraft Expansion Now Live
Deutsche Bank Appointed as Depositary Bank for the Sponsored American Depositary Receipt Program of ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
BevCanna Announces the Submission of Keef and Cali-Bloom NNCP Forms to Health Canada
Xpeng Announces Next-gen Autonomous Driving Architecture at Auto Guangzhou 2020
BevCanna To Host Special Management Call on Tuesday November 24
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Palantir Enters Mission Command Space With US Army Futures Command Prototype
Smartsheet Named a Leader in Collaborative Work Management Tools Report by Independent Research ...
Kandi America’s Electric Vehicles Eligible for $2,500 Rebate in Texas
Sea Limited Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09:01 Uhr
Zalando Selects AWS as Its Preferred Cloud Provider
09:01 Uhr
Zalando erklärt AWS zum bevorzugten Cloud-Anbieter
05:25 Uhr
Tesla-Chef Musk überholt Bill Gates in Milliardärs-Rangliste
23.11.20
Tech-Market Report: Tesla (TL0) Tesla zieht wieder deutlich an, TecDAX unter Druck
23.11.20
Miley Cyrus Kicks Off “Amazon Music Holiday Plays”: A Weekly Concert Experience Featuring Performances and Whimsical Pageantry, December 1, in her First Performance Since the Release of New Album, Plastic Hearts
23.11.20
 Amazon’s Sneak Peek to Cyber Monday is Here—A Weekend to Shop and Score Even More Last Minute Holiday Deals
23.11.20
Killt Amazon jetzt auch noch die (Online-) Apotheken?
23.11.20
Söllner: "Der absolute Höhepunkt?": Tesla, Plug Power, Nel, BYD, Bitcoin, Lithium, Jinko, BYD, Xiaomi
23.11.20
10.000 Euro auf der hohen Kante? Hier sind 10 Aktien für die nächsten 10 Jahre
23.11.20
Amazon Offers New Ways to Track, Receive and Pick Up Holiday Orders to Keep this Holiday Season “Spoiler Free”

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.11.20
2.245
AMAZON - geht es wieder aufwärts?
18.11.20
1
Amazon - Mit diesen 2 Technologien zu neuem Wachstum?
01.11.20
666
Mercadolibre, Inc.
17.10.20
3
Es sind nicht nur Jeff Bezos und Elon Musk – viele Amerikaner waren noch nie so reich
16.10.20
242
Amazon - ist das Unternehmen pleitegefährdet?