 

Ynvisible and Innoscentia Are Fighting Food Waste With Printed Intelligent Expiry Date Label

Ynvisible Interactive Inc. (the "Company" or "Ynvisible") (TSX-V: YNV, FSE: 1XNA, OTCQB: YNVYF) is pleased to announce that Innoscentia AB has chosen Ynvisible's displays for its dynamic expiry date labels on food packages. Instead of static expiry date estimations on the packages, Innoscentia has developed materials that combine with the Ynvisible display, enabling real-time quality monitoring of the food. This solution aims to reduce food waste significantly and detect spoiled food in time, even before the expiry date.

Innoscentia has developed materials that combine with the Ynvisible display, enabling real-time quality monitoring of the food. This solution aims to reduce food waste significantly and detect spoiled food in time, even before the expiry date. (Photo: Business Wire)

"We are very pleased to be able to join forces with Ynvisible to fuel the development of our digital sensor labels. After recent breakthroughs with our sensors, we are now ready to take the next step to produce a prototype, and we believe Ynvisible to be the optimal partner for this because of their experience and cutting-edge technology within printed displays and electronics. The results of the project will hopefully move us a big step closer towards disrupting the current labelling system of food and help us create a more sustainable food value chain in the future," said Erik Månsson, CEO of Innoscentia.

Besides choosing Ynvisible's display technology, Innoscentia is currently using Ynvisible's R&D services for the label development, including system design and adapting the sensor for large scale production with printing processes.

"To integrate a display into a label for packaging, three things are crucial: low power consumption, which enables wireless powering, flexibility, which enables a label-like form factor, and low cost, which is a must for integration on packages. From that perspective, no other display technology can compete with ours. At Ynvisible, we can offer clients tailored R&D services to incorporate our displays into existing products as we have done for Innoscentia," said Philip Holgersson, Business Developer of Ynvisible.

