Elanders launches collaboration with Universeum

As part of Elanders sustainability work, and to actively contribute to a more circular society, Elanders and Universeum have signed a partnering contract. Universeum is Sweden’s national Science Center and a powerful arena for education and public education in science, technology and sustainable development.

”Together with Universeum we want to raise public awareness about not letting, for example, functioning mobile phones and computers lie around the house or end up in recycling. The largest environmental impact from these products occurs when they are manufactured which is why it’s so important that the lifetime of these products is as long as possible. We can generate enormous environmental gains through this,” says Fanny Rosin, responsible for this initiative within Elanders.

In Elanders’ service area Life Cycle Management Elanders helps its customers take care of used IT equipment. The devices are renovated and restored and then sold to a network of various customers. Many of these customers want to reduce their environmental impact by buying used IT devices. Only a small part of all electronic equipment is currently collected and properly taken care of. Reusing a product before it’s recycled creates major environmental gains.

“We look forward to working on sustainable issues with Elanders, a clear common denominator in both our operations. With Elanders Universeum will have partner that focuses on reuse. We are very exciting about this collaboration,” says Carina Halvord, CEO of Universeum.

“We are very pleased that we have start this collaboration. Universeum’s mission lies close to our hearts and is something many people, young and old, can relate to,” says Magnus Nilsson, President and CEO of Elanders.

Elanders already works together with, among others, the charity organization Pratham and the WIN WIN Gothenburg Sustainability Award. Pratham is one of the largest non-government organizations in India and it works to provide education to underprivileged children. The WIN WIN Gothenburg Sustainability Award is a sustainability award that has been bestowed since 2000 and is aimed at recognizing and supporting exceptional efforts for the environment all over the world.


Disclaimer

