 

CONDITIONS FOR SALE OF RIKSBANK CERTIFICATES

Bid date, 2020-11-24
Auction date 2020-11-24
Settlement date 2020-11-25
Maturity Date 2020-12-02
Nominal amount 380 billion SEK
Fixed rate 0.00 %
Bid times 09.30-10.00 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
Confirmation of bids to e-mail rbcert@riksbank.se
The lowest accepted bid volume 1 million SEK
The highest accepted bid volume 380 billion SEK
Allocation Time 10.15 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
Projected minimum liquidity surplus during the term 833 billion SEK
Expected excess liquidity at full allotment 453 billion SEK

Stockholm, 2020-11-24


