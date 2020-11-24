CONDITIONS FOR SALE OF RIKSBANK CERTIFICATES Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 24.11.2020, 09:30 | 35 | 0 | 0 24.11.2020, 09:30 | Bid date, 2020-11-24 Auction date 2020-11-24 Settlement date 2020-11-25 Maturity Date 2020-12-02 Nominal amount 380 billion SEK Fixed rate 0.00 % Bid times 09.30-10.00 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date Confirmation of bids to e-mail rbcert@riksbank.se The lowest accepted bid volume 1 million SEK The highest accepted bid volume 380 billion SEK Allocation Time 10.15 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date Projected minimum liquidity surplus during the term 833 billion SEK Expected excess liquidity at full allotment 453 billion SEK Stockholm, 2020-11-24

