CNH Industrial announces plans to issue notes denominated in Euro

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI /MI: CNHI) announces that it intends to proceed, subject to market conditions, with a benchmark note issuance denominated in Euro. The notes are to be issued by CNH Industrial Finance Europe S.A., a wholly-owned subsidiary of CNH Industrial N.V., under the Euro Medium Term Note Programme guaranteed by CNH Industrial N.V. The final terms of the offering will be determined on the basis of market conditions at the time of pricing. In case of issuance, CNH Industrial Finance Europe S.A. will make an application for the notes to be admitted to the Official List of the Irish Stock Exchange and traded on its regulated market and intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for its general corporate purposes including repayment of existing debt.

MiFID II professionals/ECPs-only / No PRIIPs KID – Manufacturer target market (MIFID II product governance) is eligible counterparties and professional clients only (all distribution channels). No PRIIPs key information document (KID) has been prepared as not available to retail in EEA.

The notes will be offered and sold only outside the United States to institutional investors that are not “U.S. persons” (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act")) and have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act or any other securities laws. The notes may not be offered or sold in the United States or to or for the account or benefit of “U.S. persons” absent registration under the Securities Act or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements thereof.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or an offer of financial products or securities, nor shall there be any sale of these notes, in the United States or any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer or sale would be unlawful. No action has been or will be taken to permit a public offering of the notes in any jurisdiction.

The offering of the notes has not been cleared by the Commissione Nazionale per le Societá e la Borsa (CONSOB), pursuant to Italian securities legislation. Accordingly, the notes have not been and will not be offered, sold or delivered in Italy in a solicitation to the public (sollecitazione all'investimento), and the notes may only be offered, sold or delivered in Italy in compliance with applicable laws and regulations.