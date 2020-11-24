Disclosure of the number of shares forming the capital and the number of voting rights as of 31 10 2020
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 24.11.2020, 09:33
DECLARATION DU NOMBRE D’ACTIONS COMPOSANT LE CAPITAL
ET DU NOMBRE TOTAL DE DROITS DE VOTE AU 31 OCTOBRE 2020
Article L. 233-8-II du Code de Commerce
Article 223-16 du Règlement général de l’AMF
|Nombre d’actions composant le capital social
|221 807 226
|Nombre de droits de vote théoriques
|259 188 973
|Nombre de droits de vote exerçables
|258 967 322
Cette déclaration est en ligne sur le site internet d’Elis www.elis.com
DISCLOSURE OF THE NUMBER OF SHARES FORMING THE CAPITAL
AND OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AS OF 31 OCTOBER 2020
|Total number of shares
|221,807,226
|Theoretical number of voting rights
|259,188,973
|Number of exercisable voting rights
|258,967,322
This disclosure is on Elis web site www.elis.com
Contacts
Nicolas Buron, Investor Relations Director - Phone: +33 1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com
