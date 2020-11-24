 

Regarding agreement

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.11.2020, 09:55  |  71   |   |   

Regarding the agreement signed by Mažeikiai wind farm developer for the supply, construction and maintenance services

AB Ignitis Grupė (hereinafter – Ignitis Grupė) informs that on 23 November 2020 UAB VVP Investment (hereinafter – VVP Investment), a company controlled by its subsidiary company UAB Ignitis Renewables, signed an agreement (hereinafter – the agreement) with Nordex Energy SE & Co. KG regarding the turbine supply, construction and maintenance services. The services will be provided for the development of wind farm in Mažeikiai region (hereinafter – Mažeikiai wind farm) overseen by VVP Investment.

14 wind turbines will be installed in Mažeikiai wind farm with the total operational capacity of 63 MW. Construction is estimated to be completed before the end of 2022. According to the agreement, Nordex Energy SE & Co. KG will perform service and maintenance of the wind farm for 15 years after its construction.

Total cost of turbines, construction works as well as maintenance service agreement will amount to EUR 77.5m (excluding VAT).

The agreement was signed after the conclusion of the public procurement tender, during which the offers were evaluated in terms of price and other criteria such as: planned production of the wind farm, project implementation period, construction guarantee as well as evaluation of payment terms.

The developer of Mažeikiai wind farm, VVP Investment, is owned by the Group since the end of 2018. Total planned investments into this project amounts to over EUR 80m.

UAB Ignitis Renewables manages renewable sources projects in the Baltics and Poland and is responsible for the effectiveness of operational wind farms, supervision of farms under construction and their development. By implementing new wind and solar (green) energy projects, the company contributes to the strategic goals of Ignitis Grupė by increasing its green production portfolio.

Artūras Ketlerius, Head of Public Relations
Tel. +370 620 76076
E-mail arturas.ketlerius@ignitis.lt 


Seite 1 von 2
Ignitis Grupe Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Regarding agreement Regarding the agreement signed by Mažeikiai wind farm developer for the supply, construction and maintenance services AB Ignitis Grupė (hereinafter – Ignitis Grupė) informs that on 23 November 2020 UAB VVP Investment (hereinafter – VVP Investment), …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Ballard Announces US$250 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
AYRO Announces $10.0 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market under Nasdaq Rules
CytoDyn Reaches Enrollment Target of 293 Patients for 2nd DSMC Interim Analysis of Phase 3 COVID-19 ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
High-Potency, Plant-Based Wellness: Dosecann Introduces Cannabis Capsules With Omega-Rich Ahiflower Oil, A Truly Differentiated Product ...
Baozun Announces Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces 154 Patients Enrolled in its Multinational Phase 2b/3 Human ...
Nabis Holdings Inc. Announces Recapitalization Transaction With Support of Key Stakeholders
SolarWindow First-Ever: Electricity-Generating Flexible Glass Using High-Speed Manufacturing Process
Titel
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
Ballard Announces US$250 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Taat Releases Video Advertisements as Part of Ohio Launch Campaign; CEO Setti Coscarella Appointed ...
CytoDyn Files Protocol with U.S. FDA for Phase 2 Clinical Trial for COVID-19 Patients with ...
“Sneak Peek”: Taat Reveals First Placements of In-Store Graphics in Select Locations of Ohio Tobacco Retailers
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09:55 Uhr
Regarding the agreement signed by Mažeikiai wind farm developer for the supply, construction and maintenance services
18.11.20
Ignitis Group presented first nine months of 2020 results on the earnings call
18.11.20
Ignitis Group presented first nine months of 2020 results
16.11.20
Ignitis Group to present first nine months of 2020 results on the earnings call
16.11.20
Ignitis Group to present first nine months of 2020 results
13.11.20
Interim report for the first nine months of 2020
13.11.20
Interim report
12.11.20
Improved the credit rating outlook of AB Ignitis Grupė
12.11.20
S&P Global Ratings improved the credit rating outlook of AB Ignitis Grupė to stable
12.11.20
Resolutions of Extraordinary General Meeting of AB “Ignitis grupė“ shareholders