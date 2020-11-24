Oslo, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Budapest Commit to Clean Construction, Moving the Industry Towards a Sustainable Future (FOTO)
London (ots) - Four leading mayors are initial signatories to C40 Clean
Construction Declaration, pledging to work with industry to halve emissions from
construction projects in their cities by 2030
Construction is responsible for 23% of the world's GHG emissions
Today, the mayors of Oslo, Los Angeles, Mexico City and Budapest have pledged to
halve emissions from all construction activities in their cities by 2030, in
collaboration with leading companies and innovative business communities.
Through C40's Clean Construction Declaration, mayors pledge to revolutionise the
global construction industry and shift it towards a more sustainable future, to
achieve "a thriving, resilient, healthy life for everyone in our cities,
especially our most vulnerable communities."
The construction industry is currently responsible for over 23% of the world's
GHG emissions and 30% of global resource consumption - business as usual would
mean a dangerous global temperature increase of 3°C.
The Declaration sets bold, ambitious targets to develop net-zero emission
buildings and infrastructure of the future by:
- Reducing embodied emissions by at least 50% for all new buildings and
retrofits by 2030
- Reducing embodied emissions by at least 50% of all infrastructure projects by
2030
- Procuring and when possible using only zero emission construction machinery
from 2025
The commitment to repurpose and retrofit existing building stock has huge
potential to create new green jobs - vital for a green and just recovery from
COVID-19.
Mayors will use their purchasing power to normalise zero emission construction
machinery; demand supply chain transparency and accountability; embed clean
construction policies into design, procurement and contracting processes, and
building codes. Mayors' promise to approve at least one net-zero emission
flagship construction project by 2025 and report annually on progress.
For the full version of this press release, please visit:
https://www.c40.org/press_releases/clean-construction-declaration-launch
Contact:
Hannah Prime, Media and Editorial Manager
mailto:hprime@c40.org
+44 (0) 776 939 7801
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/119112/4771964
OTS: C40 Cities Climate Leadership Group
