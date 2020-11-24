Oslo, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Budapest Commit to Clean Construction, Moving the Industry Towards a Sustainable Future (FOTO)

London (ots) - Four leading mayors are initial signatories to C40 Clean

Construction Declaration, pledging to work with industry to halve emissions from

construction projects in their cities by 2030



Construction is responsible for 23% of the world's GHG emissions





Today, the mayors of Oslo, Los Angeles, Mexico City and Budapest have pledged tohalve emissions from all construction activities in their cities by 2030, incollaboration with leading companies and innovative business communities.Through C40's Clean Construction Declaration, mayors pledge to revolutionise theglobal construction industry and shift it towards a more sustainable future, toachieve "a thriving, resilient, healthy life for everyone in our cities,especially our most vulnerable communities."The construction industry is currently responsible for over 23% of the world'sGHG emissions and 30% of global resource consumption - business as usual wouldmean a dangerous global temperature increase of 3°C.The Declaration sets bold, ambitious targets to develop net-zero emissionbuildings and infrastructure of the future by:- Reducing embodied emissions by at least 50% for all new buildings andretrofits by 2030- Reducing embodied emissions by at least 50% of all infrastructure projects by2030- Procuring and when possible using only zero emission construction machineryfrom 2025The commitment to repurpose and retrofit existing building stock has hugepotential to create new green jobs - vital for a green and just recovery fromCOVID-19.Mayors will use their purchasing power to normalise zero emission constructionmachinery; demand supply chain transparency and accountability; embed cleanconstruction policies into design, procurement and contracting processes, andbuilding codes. Mayors' promise to approve at least one net-zero emissionflagship construction project by 2025 and report annually on progress.