 

Almirall announces collaborations with the University of South Australia and Fundació Institut de Recerca de l'Hospital de la Santa Creu i Sant Pau

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
24.11.2020, 10:00  |  38   |   |   

BARCELONA, Spain, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AlmirallShare, the open innovation platform of Almirall, S.A. (ALM), announces two new collaborations with the University of South Australia and the Fundació Institut de Recerca de l'Hospital de la Santa Creu i Sant Pau to find new pathways for the treatment of skin cancer and atopic dermatitis.

Almirall_Logo

The collaboration with Prof. Tarl Prow, Research Professor at Future Industries Institute of the University of South Australia, is focused on generating knowledge about a common type of skin tumor. The aim is to elucidate the molecular mechanisms underlying squamous cell carcinoma and the modulation by a specific treatment. "We are excited to be joining forces with Almirall in this collaborative research project that allows us to establish synergies between different groups to follow our commitment to fight skin cancer. Pairing our deep knowledge of a common type of skin tumor with Almirall's leading expertise in medical dermatology could reimagine the treatment options for people with skin carcinoma," said Prof. Tarl Prow.

The project led by Prof. Dr. Lluís Puig, Director of Dermatology Department, and Prof. Silvia Vidal, Coordinator of Inflammatory Diseases Research Area, at Hospital de la Santa Creu i Sant Pau will focus on the understanding of biosignatures operating in atopic dermatitis in the different stages of the disease and in response to systemic therapy. "We strongly believe that this collaboration will boost new findings on atopic dermatitis, and it is a further step in future research on new treatments. We are very pleased to be joining forces with a leading medical dermatology company like Almirall," stated Prof. Dr. Lluís Puig and Prof. Silvia Vidal.

"We are very pleased to start with these two new collaborations and establish close successful partnerships with them. We continue working to empower scientists to improve skin health and fostering collaboration projects with partners worldwide to make a real difference for patients living with skin conditions," said Maribel Crespo, AlmirallShare leader

AlmirallShare is responsible for approximately 50% of the private-public collaborations driven by Almirall. It facilitates collaborations in dermatological research and accelerate the generation of new treatments for skin conditions. Scientists from anywhere in the world may submit their proposals to submit their proposals responding to the current open calls on sharedinnovation.almirall.com.

 



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Almirall announces collaborations with the University of South Australia and Fundació Institut de Recerca de l'Hospital de la Santa Creu i Sant Pau BARCELONA, Spain, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - AlmirallShare, the open innovation platform of Almirall, S.A. (ALM), announces two new collaborations with the University of South Australia and the Fundació Institut de Recerca de l'Hospital de la …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Global Mobile Games Market Could Exceed $102 Billion Dollars In 3 Years
Free Space Optics (FSO) worth $1,977 million and Visible Light Communication (VLC)/Light Fidelity ...
Mobile Learning Market Size USD 63450 Million by 2026 at CAGR 20.6% | Valuates Reports
Koru Lifescience preparing to send drug compounds to preclinical and clinical trials based on their ...
2020 TADS Awards Winners Announced At "TADS AWARDS GALA 2020" Presentation Ceremony Hosted in Hong ...
Verisk Acquires Strategic Stake in Reward
Lactic Acid Market Size USD 1156.5 Million by 2026 at a CAGR 2.5% | Valuates Reports
Tony Blair Institute and Oracle Launch Africa Vaccine Management in the Cloud
Meet Taipei 2020 kicked off at Taipei Expo Dome
Gunvor USA Successfully Closes USD 1.1 Billion Borrowing Base
Titel
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
Downtown Dubai prepares for a New Year's Eve spectacle to remember
Record Gold, Copper Prices Create Huge Opportunity for New Large-Scale Projects
The 2020 International Mountain Tourism Alliance Annual Conference Opened On November 18th
Belgian Meat Office: The Philippines Lift Ban on Importing European Pork from Belgium
And the winner is... Welcome to the International Truck of the Year award 2021
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
With Today's Election & Market Uncertainty Gold May Be The Safe Play For Now
Titel
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods