 

Dry Eye Treatment Devices Market Size Worth $400.8 Million By 2027 Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global dry eye treatment devices market size is estimated to reach USD 400.8 million by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 6.4%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The increasing demand for targeted, non-invasive, faster, and patient compliant treatment methods to alleviate dry eye symptoms are the factors expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

The rising incidence of causative risk factors such as over usage of contact lenses, prolonged exposure to digital screens, diabetes, glaucoma, and Sjogren's syndrome globally is anticipated to propel market growth. For instance, the Americans are estimated to spend an average time of more than 10.0 hours a day at visual display terminals.

Key suggestions from the report:

  • The Meibomian Gland Expression (MGX) technology held the largest market share in 2019 owing to the factors such as frequent product launches, cost-effectiveness, and improving accessibility
  • IPL and Combination (IPL+MGX) technologies are expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period due to the factors such as the development of economical and compact-sized IPL devices having versatility in treating skin tone of all types
  • In Asia Pacific, the market is expected to grow at the fastest rate of 6.9% during the forecast period
  • North America held the largest market share in 2019 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance over the forecast period
  • This is attributable to the growing prevalence of dry eye disease, increasing R&D expenditure, and many ophthalmology trade conferences and expos conducted in the U.S. and Canada.

Read 130 page research report with ToC on "Dry Eye Treatment Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Technology (Intense Pulsed Light, Broadband Light, Meibomian Gland Expression), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027''

The increasing number of clinical and research activities conducted to evaluate the safety and efficacy of advanced dry eye treatment devices such as IPL and BBL will boost the growth of the market. As the application of these advanced technologies in eye care is at a nascent stage in many countries, thereby clinical evidence is essential to increase provider confidence over its acceptance. Besides, clinical studies of these technologies are showing promising results in comparison with conventional methods to treat dry eye syndrome.

