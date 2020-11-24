 

XTPL will deliver its Delta Printing System to University of Stuttgart

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
DGAP-Media / 24.11.2020 / 10:08

 

- XTPL is carrying out its first commercial contract for an UPD technology demonstrator - XTPL Delta Printing System for precise printing of micro-features, including conductive structures.

- The contract was signed with the University of Stuttgart, Institut für Großflächige Mikroelektronik "IGM"

- The researchers led by Prof. Fruehauf at the University of Stuttgart will use the XTPL's Delta Printing System to demonstrate a fully-printed, high-resolution flat panel display (FPD).

XTPL will deliver its Delta Printing System to the Institute for Large Area Microelectronics (Institut für Großflächige Mikroelektronik "IGM") at the University of Stuttgart.

Delta Printing System uses the XTPL's proprietary Ultra Precise Deposition (UPD) technology and is a high-precision rapid prototyping printing system for microelectronics with the capability of printing ultra-fine features down to 1.5 micrometre.

The Institute for Large Area Microelectronics (IGM) of the University of Stuttgart (Germany) led by Prof. Norbert Fruehauf is a research and education institute specialized in novel processes and materials for advanced flat panel display technology (FPD). Current research at the institute focuses on organic light-emitting diodes (OLEDs) and thin film transistors (TFTs) for advanced and flexible displays. IGM was designed with a major focus on application-oriented research and transferability into commercial fabrication processes. Since its foundation IGM has achieved numerous successes in research and has an excellent reputation over the world.

"We observe and confirm the global technological trend is moving towards further miniaturization and increase in resolution of display technologies. We are looking forward to the delivery of the XTPL Delta printing system to our clean-room pilot line of advanced flat panel display manufacturing and to continue collaboration with the XTPL team. The XTPL's ability to directly deposit (in a mask-less approach) electrically conductive structures in the minimum feature size range of 1.5 - 10 micrometers is unique. In my view the XTPL's ultra-precise deposition technology offers truly unique properties, which are an excellent fit to the future needs in the field of printable high-resolution and foldable OLED displays." - explained Prof. Norbert Fruehauf, director of IGM.

