 

New Strategic Partnership Agreement between TITAN Cement Group and FLSmidth

The full flowsheet at 17 TITAN Cement Group plants is covered in a new two and half year service agreement with FLSmidth. Sustainability, digitalisation and productivity headlines the agreement with the ambition to see best practice implementation across TITAN plants in Europe, Africa, North- and South America.

New technological developments and increasing digitisation across the cement flowsheet are enabling both productivity and sustainability improvements, but the journey to achieve maximum value from these investments requires both precious time and specialist skills. To a cement industry facing unrelenting requirements to reduce costs and follow stricter regulations, new partnerships are emerging between producers and service providers, allowing both parties to focus their efforts.

“We are constantly on the lookout for more efficient ways of running our operation. With this service partnership agreement, we tap into a wealth of knowhow and hundreds of specialists without carrying the full cost,” explains Antonis Kyrkos, Group Strategic Planning Director at TITAN. “The two-and-a-half-year agreement allows both parties to work strategically on maintenance programmes and upgrade projects based on data and the best allocation of resources,” Kyrkos adds.

Foreseeing the trend of more strategic, partnership service agreements, FLSmidth has been gearing its organization towards these types alliances in recent years. “The agreement reaffirms our belief in planned maintenance programmes, supported by digitalised processes, as the next level in service optimizations,” says Carsten Pustelnik, Regional Head of Cement Sales at FLSmidth. “We have invested heavily in acquiring the skills and infrastructure to provide online condition monitoring and safely handle and analyse data from our customers,” Pustelnik concludes.

The agreement gives Titan full access to FLSmidth’s extensive process- and technical knowhow and assistance services, covering the entire plant operations; from on-site plant inspections and remote support to sustainability audits and training. FLSmidth is set to deliver everything a plant management team needs to optimize plant performance while reducing energy consumption and cost of maintenance.


About FLSmidth
FLSmidth provides sustainable productivity to the global mining and cement industries. We deliver market-leading engineering, equipment and service solutions that enable our customers to improve performance, drive down costs and reduce environmental impact. Our operations span the globe and our close to 11,000 employees are present in more than 60 countries. In 2019, FLSmidth generated revenue of DKK 20.6 billion.

www.flsmidth.com

