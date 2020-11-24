 

Three Wins Take DigiPlex into Double Figures for 2020 Awards for "Sustainability at the Core"

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
24.11.2020, 10:24  |  59   |   |   

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DigiPlex, the Nordic leader for sustainable, innovative, and secure data centers, won three awards last week for its `Sustainability at the Core' marketing campaign. With eleven awards in 2020 DigiPlex continues to lead awareness and debate around the need for sustainable solutions in data center operations.

Last week DigiPlex won awards in three different ceremonies, all internationally recognized competitions entered by global businesses. In each, DigiPlex' sustainability marketing campaigns were found to be world-class by the judging panels.     

  • The DADI Awards 2020 judges awarded "Sustainability at the Core Campaign" Gold in the In-House category
  • The DRUM B2B Awards 2020 rated the "Sustainability at the Core Campaign" Highly Commended for Best Content Marketing Campaign
  • The Corporate Engagement Awards 2020 awarded DigiPlex the Silver for Best CSR activity or programme to support or develop a corporate reputation

All three awards recognize the brave decision to leverage sustainability leadership at the heart of marketing efforts. The success of these campaigns is reflected in the increasing debate of these issues, and evidenced by the result from the  recent NPS survey where DigiPlex received an NPS score more than twice as high as the Nordic data center benchmark.

The awards speak to the core purpose of DigiPlex and align with its own sustainability initiatives. DigiPlex continues to lead the industry with its 2019 Sustainability Report and its own market research Nordic Data Center Trends 2020 that confirms the continuing shift of companies moving further away from energy inefficient inhouse data centers to more sustainable solutions.

"The United Nations has declared a `Decade of Action' and Nordic governments are seeking to become carbon-neutral by 2030," said Fredrik Jansson, Chief Strategy and Marketing Communications Officer, DigiPlex. "What and how we communicate has an important role in encouraging the industry to be aware and play its part in reducing carbon emissions - a fact recognized by the eleven awards we've now received for our pioneering marketing and communications efforts this year."

Connect with DigiPlex

CONTACT:

Elisabeth Lennhede
Head of Communications
+46703322705
elisabeth.lennhede@digiplex.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/digiplex/r/three-wins-take-digiplex-into-double-figures-for-2020-awards-for--sustainability-at-the-core-,c3242453

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/7526/3242453/1339125.pdf

Three Wins Take DigiPlex into Double Figures for 2020 Award

https://news.cision.com/digiplex/i/fredrik-jansson--chief-strategy-and ...

Fredrik Jansson, Chief Strategy and Marketing & Communication Officer at DigiPlex



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Three Wins Take DigiPlex into Double Figures for 2020 Awards for "Sustainability at the Core" OSLO, Norway, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - DigiPlex, the Nordic leader for sustainable, innovative, and secure data centers, won three awards last week for its `Sustainability at the Core' marketing campaign. With eleven awards in 2020 DigiPlex …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Global Mobile Games Market Could Exceed $102 Billion Dollars In 3 Years
Free Space Optics (FSO) worth $1,977 million and Visible Light Communication (VLC)/Light Fidelity ...
Verisk Acquires Strategic Stake in Reward
Mobile Learning Market Size USD 63450 Million by 2026 at CAGR 20.6% | Valuates Reports
Koru Lifescience preparing to send drug compounds to preclinical and clinical trials based on their ...
2020 TADS Awards Winners Announced At "TADS AWARDS GALA 2020" Presentation Ceremony Hosted in Hong ...
Gunvor USA Successfully Closes USD 1.1 Billion Borrowing Base
Lactic Acid Market Size USD 1156.5 Million by 2026 at a CAGR 2.5% | Valuates Reports
Tony Blair Institute and Oracle Launch Africa Vaccine Management in the Cloud
Meet Taipei 2020 kicked off at Taipei Expo Dome
Titel
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
Downtown Dubai prepares for a New Year's Eve spectacle to remember
Record Gold, Copper Prices Create Huge Opportunity for New Large-Scale Projects
The 2020 International Mountain Tourism Alliance Annual Conference Opened On November 18th
Belgian Meat Office: The Philippines Lift Ban on Importing European Pork from Belgium
And the winner is... Welcome to the International Truck of the Year award 2021
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
With Today's Election & Market Uncertainty Gold May Be The Safe Play For Now
Titel
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods