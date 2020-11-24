 

Championship of the 6th 'Internet +' Competition Came to a Successful Conclusion

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
24.11.2020, 10:17  |  43   |   |   

BEIJING, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As reported by CRIOnline, recently, championship of the 6th China International College Students' 'Internet +' Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition came to a successful conclusion in South China University of Technology. After three sections consisting of project roadshows, guest reviews and voting by 150 professional panels at home and abroad, six projects were final winners of the event, including one champion, two runners-up and three second runners-up. A project on measuring industrial chains through Internet satellite submitted by Beijing Institute of Technology was crowned with the championship.

The two runners-up projects were brought by Tsinghua University and Xiamen University. The Tsinghua team, by coordinately optimizing performance of chips and algorithms, designed a type of ultra-low power AI chip for industrial IoT use cases, thus helping solve problems in data management and migration. The MEMS pressure chip developed by the team of Xiamen University can be used in various fields such as aerospace, transportation, energy resource, industry, consumption, and electronics.

Three projects were recognized as second runners-up. "JetPack MAI", a project from the Moscow Aviation Academy, was committed to developing and manufacturing aircraft for complex uses. "Advanced Robot-Assisted System for Dental Surgery", a project from the Technical University of Munich, developed an AI robot for dental surgery. This system is working with a cloud platform that thoroughly integrates software and hardware. "E-mental Health", a project from Carnegie Mellon University, was designed to monitor tones, expressions, and heartbeats of a person, and carry out emotional assessment and follow-up intervention with the help of wearable devices and artificial intelligence.

The competition has drawn 6.31 million participants from China and abroad. 1.47 million projects from 4,186 colleges in 117 countries and regions have signed up for this year's competition since its preliminary contest commenced in June 2020.

 

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Championship of the 6th 'Internet +' Competition Came to a Successful Conclusion BEIJING, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - As reported by CRIOnline, recently, championship of the 6th China International College Students' 'Internet +' Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition came to a successful conclusion in South China …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Global Mobile Games Market Could Exceed $102 Billion Dollars In 3 Years
Free Space Optics (FSO) worth $1,977 million and Visible Light Communication (VLC)/Light Fidelity ...
Verisk Acquires Strategic Stake in Reward
Mobile Learning Market Size USD 63450 Million by 2026 at CAGR 20.6% | Valuates Reports
Koru Lifescience preparing to send drug compounds to preclinical and clinical trials based on their ...
2020 TADS Awards Winners Announced At "TADS AWARDS GALA 2020" Presentation Ceremony Hosted in Hong ...
Gunvor USA Successfully Closes USD 1.1 Billion Borrowing Base
Lactic Acid Market Size USD 1156.5 Million by 2026 at a CAGR 2.5% | Valuates Reports
Tony Blair Institute and Oracle Launch Africa Vaccine Management in the Cloud
Meet Taipei 2020 kicked off at Taipei Expo Dome
Titel
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
Downtown Dubai prepares for a New Year's Eve spectacle to remember
Record Gold, Copper Prices Create Huge Opportunity for New Large-Scale Projects
The 2020 International Mountain Tourism Alliance Annual Conference Opened On November 18th
Belgian Meat Office: The Philippines Lift Ban on Importing European Pork from Belgium
And the winner is... Welcome to the International Truck of the Year award 2021
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
With Today's Election & Market Uncertainty Gold May Be The Safe Play For Now
Titel
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods