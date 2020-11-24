 

SATO Corporation – Managers' Transactions

24.11.2020   

SATO Corporation, Managers’ transactions, 24 November 2020 at 11:15 am

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Balder Finska Otas AB
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person

(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Selin, Erik
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: SATO Oyj
LEI: 7437009ELUGUOA45V564

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 7437009ELUGUOA45V564_20201123162126_12
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-11-23
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009011688
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 22,442 Unit price: 41.00 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 22,442 Volume weighted average price: 41.00 EUR

For additional information, please contact:

SATO Corporation
Katri Innanen, Vice President, General Counsel
p. +358 201 34 4014 and +358 400 678 898

www.sato.fi

SATO is one of Finland's leading rental housing providers. SATO aims to offer a comprehensive choice of rental housing and an excellent customer experience. At year-end 2019, SATO owned over 26 000 apartments in Finland's largest growth centres and in St Petersburg.

We promote sustainable development and initiative through our operations and work in open interaction with our stakeholders to generate added value. We operate profitably and with a long-term view. We increase the value of our housing stock through investments, divestments and repairs.

SATO Group's net sales in 2019 were EUR 296 million, operating profit EUR 726 million and profit before taxes EUR 671 million. The value of SATO's investment assets is roughly EUR 4,7 billion.


Disclaimer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.11.20
SATO Corporation’s financial communications 2021
05.11.20
SATO Corporation's Interim Report 1 Jan–30 Sep 2020: SATO House Expert model extends in the capital area