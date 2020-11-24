SATO Corporation – Managers' Transactions

Issuer: SATO Oyj

LEI: 7437009ELUGUOA45V564

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 7437009ELUGUOA45V564_20201123162126_12

Transaction date: 2020-11-23

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009011688

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 22,442 Unit price: 41.00 EUR

Aggregated transactions

For additional information, please contact:

SATO Corporation

Katri Innanen, Vice President, General Counsel

p. +358 201 34 4014 and +358 400 678 898

www.sato.fi



SATO is one of Finland's leading rental housing providers. SATO aims to offer a comprehensive choice of rental housing and an excellent customer experience. At year-end 2019, SATO owned over 26 000 apartments in Finland's largest growth centres and in St Petersburg.



We promote sustainable development and initiative through our operations and work in open interaction with our stakeholders to generate added value. We operate profitably and with a long-term view. We increase the value of our housing stock through investments, divestments and repairs.



SATO Group's net sales in 2019 were EUR 296 million, operating profit EUR 726 million and profit before taxes EUR 671 million. The value of SATO's investment assets is roughly EUR 4,7 billion.