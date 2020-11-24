 

Unified Endpoint Management Market Size $23.98 Billion By 2027 Grand View Research, Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
24.11.2020, 10:35  |  55   |   |   

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global unified endpoint management market size is expected to reach USD 23.98 billion by 2027, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 32.2% from 2020 to 2027, according to the new study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. The rise in disruptive trends such as Bring-Your-Own-Devices (BYOD), Internet of Things (IoT), and Choose Your Own Device (CYOD) is one of the key attributing factors driving the market growth. The subsequent adoption of such trends among organizations increases IT devices and the burden on IT admins to manage these devices using different platforms or solutions. As a result, the need for a unified solution becomes evident among the organization, which could centrally manage all endpoints.

Grand View Research Logo

Key suggestions from the report:

  • The solution segment accounted for the largest market share and was valued at USD 1.41 billion in 2019, owing to the growing demand for a solution that could provide mobile device management, mobile security, and mobile application management capabilities
  • The large enterprise segment held the largest revenue share of over 75% in 2019 owing to the rise in adoption of BYOD policies, increased cloud-based deployments, and the presence of a higher number of endpoints along with the need to comply with the stringent changing regulations
  • The healthcare vertical is estimated to emerge as the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 35.3% over the forecast period, owing to the growing adoption of the IoT devices and the increasing investments in IT technologies
  • North America was the largest regional market, accounting for over 41% of the overall revenue share in 2019 and is estimated to dominate the market over the forecast period

Read 100 page research report with ToC on "Unified Endpoint Management Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Component (Solution, Services), By Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), By Vertical, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027'' at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/unified-endpoint-management-market

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Unified Endpoint Management Market Size $23.98 Billion By 2027 Grand View Research, Inc. SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - The global unified endpoint management market size is expected to reach USD 23.98 billion by 2027, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 32.2% from 2020 to 2027, according to the new study …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Global Mobile Games Market Could Exceed $102 Billion Dollars In 3 Years
Free Space Optics (FSO) worth $1,977 million and Visible Light Communication (VLC)/Light Fidelity ...
Verisk Acquires Strategic Stake in Reward
Mobile Learning Market Size USD 63450 Million by 2026 at CAGR 20.6% | Valuates Reports
Koru Lifescience preparing to send drug compounds to preclinical and clinical trials based on their ...
2020 TADS Awards Winners Announced At "TADS AWARDS GALA 2020" Presentation Ceremony Hosted in Hong ...
Gunvor USA Successfully Closes USD 1.1 Billion Borrowing Base
Lactic Acid Market Size USD 1156.5 Million by 2026 at a CAGR 2.5% | Valuates Reports
Tony Blair Institute and Oracle Launch Africa Vaccine Management in the Cloud
Meet Taipei 2020 kicked off at Taipei Expo Dome
Titel
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
Downtown Dubai prepares for a New Year's Eve spectacle to remember
Record Gold, Copper Prices Create Huge Opportunity for New Large-Scale Projects
The 2020 International Mountain Tourism Alliance Annual Conference Opened On November 18th
Belgian Meat Office: The Philippines Lift Ban on Importing European Pork from Belgium
And the winner is... Welcome to the International Truck of the Year award 2021
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
With Today's Election & Market Uncertainty Gold May Be The Safe Play For Now
Titel
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods