SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global unified endpoint management market size is expected to reach USD 23.98 billion by 2027, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 32.2% from 2020 to 2027, according to the new study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. The rise in disruptive trends such as Bring-Your-Own-Devices (BYOD), Internet of Things (IoT), and Choose Your Own Device (CYOD) is one of the key attributing factors driving the market growth. The subsequent adoption of such trends among organizations increases IT devices and the burden on IT admins to manage these devices using different platforms or solutions. As a result, the need for a unified solution becomes evident among the organization, which could centrally manage all endpoints.