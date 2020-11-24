Aurora Mobile Partners with 17zuoye to Power User Operations with AI Technologies

The partnership will leverage Aurora Mobile’s industry-leading AI-driven push technical capabilities, one-key authentication (JVerification product) services and machine learning-based intelligent operational data analytics to help 17zuoye more accurately understand its users’ needs, increase user conversion, improve user experience and retention. This cooperation demonstrates the industry-wide acclaim and trust that Aurora Mobile commands for the robust technical capabilities and services it offers to leading educational learning platforms.

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, today announced that it has entered into a partnership with Shanghai Yiqi Zuoye Information Technology Co., Ltd. (“17zuoye”), a leading K12 education technology company in China, to improve user experience and enhance user engagement and stickiness.

As a leading K12 education technology platform, 17zuoye is committed to the mission of “making learning beautiful” and strives to bring together through technology, K-12 in-school education and after-school supplementary education to create a more efficient, effective, and engaging personalized education experience for teachers, students and parents, opening up a new era of smart education solutions. 17zuoye’s in-school classroom solution delivers data-driven smart teaching, learning, exercise and assessment products to teachers, students and parents. It leverages big data and artificial intelligence (“AI”) education technologies to lift some of the burden off teachers and increase their teaching efficiency, helping students to develop and maintain learning curiosity and enthusiasm and keeping parents updated with the progress of their kids, making learning a wonderful experience.

Aurora Mobile is a leading mobile developer service provider in China with deep expertise in the mobile development sector and proven experience accumulated over almost a decade. Aurora Mobile continues to leverage its "APP developer-centric" strategy to help mobile APP developers increase demand for mobile operations, business growth and monetization through iterative technology and product improvements. A series of services including push notifications, one-key authentication, instant messaging, statistics, analytics and APP traffic monetization (JG Alliance) have been successively launched. In addition, Aurora Mobile also leverages its artificial intelligence (“AI”)-driven data processing platform to provide customers with one-stop diversified big data service solutions, helping customers across various industries to improve operational efficiency and conduct data-led decision making.